Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night
(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
SHERIFF: Nothing Suspicious in Hiking Death of Minnesota Woman
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a hiking accident has taken the life of a 62-year-old Minnesota woman as she was enjoying a day outdoors in Oregon. He also says there's no reason to suspect foul play. A 100-Foot Fall to Her Death. On Friday, August 19th, Jessica Warejoncas, and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
knsiradio.com
Scammers Target Cold Spring
(KNSI) – Customers of at least one Cold Spring area bank have been inundated with fraud attempts. Police Chief Jason Blum says it is a complex scam, beginning with a phone call that is spoofed to look like it is coming from Granite Bank. “They’ll then send you an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Arrested After Police Chase in Sartell
SARTELL -- Police arrested a man after a chase in Sartell. Sartell police say the incident began just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North. Officers were trying to find Chad Hagen who had multiple active felony warrants. An officer spotted Hagen getting into a vehicle and tried to arrest him. Hagen then took off in a vehicle. The officer gave chase and a short time later Hagen got out of the vehicle and ran into a swamp area. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help, a perimeter was set up and a police dog was able to find Hagen.
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Donald R. Samuelson, 65
Donald R. Samuelson, 65 of Alexandria, formerly of Sauk Centre died on Tuesday, August 16th. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 27th at River of Life Church in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, August 26th at...
Comments / 0