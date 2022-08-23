ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night

(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
SARTELL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota

(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
POPE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Scammers Target Cold Spring

(KNSI) – Customers of at least one Cold Spring area bank have been inundated with fraud attempts. Police Chief Jason Blum says it is a complex scam, beginning with a phone call that is spoofed to look like it is coming from Granite Bank. “They’ll then send you an...
COLD SPRING, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- Donald R. Samuelson, 65

Donald R. Samuelson, 65 of Alexandria, formerly of Sauk Centre died on Tuesday, August 16th. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 27th at River of Life Church in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, August 26th at...
ALEXANDRIA, MN

