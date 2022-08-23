ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hyannisnews.com

DEVELOPING: 38-YEAR-OLD MALE MOTORCYCLIST AIRLIFTED AFTER ANOTHER SERIOUS CRASH IN FALMOUTH!

(Top photo sent in by Thomas Smith Jr./HN edits) FALMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT: Motor Vehicle vs Motorcycle Crash. On Thursday, August 25, 2022 @ 12:00 pm members of the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle at the intersection of Sandwich Road and Pinecrest Beach Dr. Due to injuries sustained in the crash, the motorcycle operator identified as a 38 year male from Falmouth was transported by Med Flight to Rhode Island Hospital.
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
New Bedford, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says

BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

Man accused of exposing himself in Mansfield parking lot

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in a parking lot in Mansfield on Tuesday. State police said troopers responded to the East Brook Mall in Mansfield for the report of a man exposing himself to customers in the parking lot. The complainant told police the man […]
MANSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Man charged with DUI in deadly Exeter crash pleads not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The man accused in the death of West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison, appearing before a judge Wednesday, pleading not guilty. Alexander Krajewski arrived at the Washington County Court House Wednesday morning, having to walk through friends, family and supporters of Matthew. Krajewski, 30, a former...
EXETER, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atvs
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

4 dead in Lynn in apparent homicide-suicide, officials say

Four people died Tuesday night in an apparent homicide-suicide in Lynn, officials said, in which a woman is believed to have shot and killed a pair of men before shooting herself in a parked car. Police later found another man dead in a car nearby, and suspect his death his related to the earlier killings.
LYNN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC6.com

Norton police bust couple accused of trafficking fentanyl

NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said Thursday that they arrested a couple accused of trafficking fentanyl. Police said that they arrested 59-year-old Kris Hampe and his 67-year-old wife Cheryl at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, following a lengthy investigation. Both were charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate...
NORTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain

Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
fallriverreporter.com

A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash

A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy