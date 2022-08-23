Robert C. Franke, age 78, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He died unexpectedly as a result of cardiac arrest. Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of Milton and Eleanor (Spevacek) Franke and moved to Manitowoc shortly after. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961 and went on to attend Manitowoc County Teachers College before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. His first teaching assignment was in Mequon, Wisconsin where he taught 5th grade. He returned to the area to teach at C.C. Case Elementary School in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. When L.B. Clarke Middle School was built in 1969, Bob began teaching 8th grade science where he remained until his retirement in 2007. Throughout Bob’s 41 years of teaching, he made an impact on thousands of students. Bob made teaching fun and engaging while also making sure every student felt confident and loved. To this day, many of his students still talk about lessons from his class and refer to him as their favorite teacher.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO