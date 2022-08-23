Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
seehafernews.com
Public Defender Delays Result in Lawsuit in Brown County
Some inmates in Brown County have filed a lawsuit against several state leaders. The reason for the lawsuit is because of what they perceive as a violation of the state and federal public defender laws. The U.S. and State Constitutions each say that a public defender must be named within...
seehafernews.com
Gov. Evers and DOT Award the Port of Manitowoc $900,000
The Port of Manitowoc is getting some additional funding from the state. Yesterday, Governor Tony Evers and the state DOT announced that the Port will be getting $900,000 through the Harbor Assistance Program. This grant will go toward the construction of new rail platform extensions, which will end up supporting...
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
seehafernews.com
Green Bay City Officials Again Discussing a Flag Ban
City officials in Green Bay are once again discussing a flag ban. A similar policy was shot down in June, with the Council splitting their vote, and Mayor Eric Genrich casting the deciding vote against it. The initial discussion began after Mayor Genrich approve the flying of the LGBTQ+ Pride...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
whby.com
State Department of Justice taking over the case of a hit and run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The state Department of Justice is now handling the case of an Oshkosh man accused of hitting a paddlewheel boat in the Fox River this summer in a hit and run crash. The D-O-J is not providing any information on why it will oversee any potential prosecution of Jason Lindemann.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Human Services Board to Hold a Public Hearing Today
Besides the Expo-Ice Center Board gathering to discuss the ongoing fair, there are two governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County, both involving the Human Services Board. The first begins at 4:00 p.m. om the Human Services Building on Jay Street in Manitowoc. The Board will hold a public...
WBAY Green Bay
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
wearegreenbay.com
No recall election will take place in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – After two Shawano School Board members resigned ahead of a fall recall election, questions popped up about whether the board members had actually waited too long before resigning to stop the recall election from happening. Chuck Dallas and Michael Sleeper announced their resignations earlier this...
whby.com
Hilbert man sentenced in kidnapping for ransom scheme
CHILTON, Wis. — A Hilbert man will spend 11 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping for ransom scheme. Ever Cruz-Gonzalez is also sentenced in Calumet County Court to eight years on extended supervision for Kidnapping and Bail Jumping. Cruz-Gonzalez and Juan Cruz-Gonzales lured a Columbia County...
seehafernews.com
Applicants Needed for the Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission
If you’re a resident of Manitowoc and would like to make a difference in the community, applicants are being sought to serve a 5-year term on the Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission. Alderman and Finance Committee Chairman Jim Brey says the committee is seeking candidates to be on the MPU...
WNCY
Scammers At Work In Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
WBAY Green Bay
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
seehafernews.com
Robert C. Franke
Robert C. Franke, age 78, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He died unexpectedly as a result of cardiac arrest. Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of Milton and Eleanor (Spevacek) Franke and moved to Manitowoc shortly after. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961 and went on to attend Manitowoc County Teachers College before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. His first teaching assignment was in Mequon, Wisconsin where he taught 5th grade. He returned to the area to teach at C.C. Case Elementary School in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. When L.B. Clarke Middle School was built in 1969, Bob began teaching 8th grade science where he remained until his retirement in 2007. Throughout Bob’s 41 years of teaching, he made an impact on thousands of students. Bob made teaching fun and engaging while also making sure every student felt confident and loved. To this day, many of his students still talk about lessons from his class and refer to him as their favorite teacher.
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano community reacts to superintendent resignation announcement
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School Board President Mike Musolff said he is focused on the future in the wake of superintendent Randi Anderson announcing her resignation. A district official tipped Local Five News off about the announcement around 4 p.m. The official shared a statement from the district...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks
Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Expo Board Meeting All Weekend
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today (August 24th) in Manitowoc County. The Expo-Ice Center Board will be gathering at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the ongoing County Fair. Each day of the fair the group will gather in the Expo Office where they will get a recap of...
seehafernews.com
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
whby.com
15-year prison sentence for bar shootings in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–A Menasha man will spend 15-years in prison for his role in a pair of bar shootings in Appleton. Kareem Wallace is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to 20-years on extended supervision for two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
