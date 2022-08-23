ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 58

Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Oktoberfest returns to War Memorial Center this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The American Legion's 103rd National Convention is taking place in Milwaukee this weekend, Aug. 26-28. Veterans from around the globe will be there for the annual meet-up to discuss how the legion can continue to support veterans and their families. As part of a service day,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Milwaukee#Pup#Pets#Cbs
CBS 58

Learning first aid for your pet this Saturday at Racine's Meditative Groomer Academy

RACINE (CBS 58)--Even if you think you're a good pet owner, a workshop on Saturday at Meditative Groomer Academy in Racine can make you even more savvy when it comes to taking care of your animals. It's a five-hour class including CPR techniques, first aid skills, health care and wellness information for dogs and cats. It does not include dental care or senior care. Additionally, upon completion of the class, you get the PetSaver® 40-page handbook and a certification card.
RACINE, WI
1070 KHMO-AM

Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs

You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Habitat for Humanity broke ground in Waukesha Friday, Aug. 26. It's their largest construction project in that community. Habitat for Humanity Waukesha builds affordable homes for families, as well as providing assistance with housing repairs. The recently-purchased land near Carroll University will become 16 single...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee's Mexican Fiesta kicks off 2022 run

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The gates opened at Mexican Fiesta Friday, Aug. 26. An early crowd gathered for one of Milwaukee's last big ethnic festivals of the summer. Telemundo Wisconsin's Montse Ricossa was live at Henry Maier Festival Park with a look. For more information on Mexican Fiesta, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Traveling to Beaver Dam and Brookfield

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 Hometowns tour is heading to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
BROOKFIELD, WI
UPMATTERS

9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
EDEN, WI
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

18-year-old South Milwaukee man shot in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in Cudahy late Thursday, Aug. 25. It happened near South Whitnall and Nicholson Avenues just before 11 p.m. According to Cudahy police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was inside his vehicle outside of a residence of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman. An 18-year-old South Milwaukee man -- identified as the 19-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived to the scene.
CUDAHY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday

MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
MUKWONAGO, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Best trends to help keep your pets happy, healthy and well fed

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Happy, healthy, and well-fed pets -- that's the theme for 2022 when it comes to taking care of your animals. Now more than ever, pets are considered part of your family and should be treated as such. CBS 58 on Wednesday, Aug. 24, was joined by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shechem at Hope Street: Brand new community center opens in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Schechem at Hope Street Community Center opened its doors Thursday, Aug. 25 following a ribbon cutting ceremony. The center is located near 25th and Capitol in Milwaukee. The building houses a café, resource center, and rooftop patio. Schechem will be offering after-school programming and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy