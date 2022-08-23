Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Children's Wisconsin beams with pride as progress is made on new emergency and trauma center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin is celebrating the new emergency department and trauma center that is underway at the hospital. You can see construction taking place with a lot of metal beams, but a very special metal beam was placed on Friday, Aug. 26. This beam was signed by...
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Oktoberfest returns to War Memorial Center this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The American Legion's 103rd National Convention is taking place in Milwaukee this weekend, Aug. 26-28. Veterans from around the globe will be there for the annual meet-up to discuss how the legion can continue to support veterans and their families. As part of a service day,...
nbc15.com
Janesville rescue participates in its first ‘Clear the Shelters’ effort this year!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All throughout the month of August, NBC stations nationwide are partnering with animal shelters across the country to help find homes for pets in need. There’s just one week left in this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, and five shelters in south central Wisconsin are participating in the effort this year.
CBS 58
Learning first aid for your pet this Saturday at Racine's Meditative Groomer Academy
RACINE (CBS 58)--Even if you think you're a good pet owner, a workshop on Saturday at Meditative Groomer Academy in Racine can make you even more savvy when it comes to taking care of your animals. It's a five-hour class including CPR techniques, first aid skills, health care and wellness information for dogs and cats. It does not include dental care or senior care. Additionally, upon completion of the class, you get the PetSaver® 40-page handbook and a certification card.
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs
You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
CBS 58
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Habitat for Humanity broke ground in Waukesha Friday, Aug. 26. It's their largest construction project in that community. Habitat for Humanity Waukesha builds affordable homes for families, as well as providing assistance with housing repairs. The recently-purchased land near Carroll University will become 16 single...
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Mexican Fiesta kicks off 2022 run
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The gates opened at Mexican Fiesta Friday, Aug. 26. An early crowd gathered for one of Milwaukee's last big ethnic festivals of the summer. Telemundo Wisconsin's Montse Ricossa was live at Henry Maier Festival Park with a look. For more information on Mexican Fiesta, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Traveling to Beaver Dam and Brookfield
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 Hometowns tour is heading to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
UPMATTERS
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
CBS 58
18-year-old South Milwaukee man shot in Cudahy
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in Cudahy late Thursday, Aug. 25. It happened near South Whitnall and Nicholson Avenues just before 11 p.m. According to Cudahy police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was inside his vehicle outside of a residence of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman. An 18-year-old South Milwaukee man -- identified as the 19-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived to the scene.
CBS 58
Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County creates Titanic-inspired corn maze
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With fall right around the corner, it's almost time for corn mazes!. Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County has created a maze inspired by the Titanic. Opening Saturday, Sept. 17, folks will be able to maze through a ship, ice berg, and ship captain.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
101 WIXX
9 Year Old Girl Flown To The Hospital After Bales Of Hay Fell On Her
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 9-year-old girl from the Township of Eden is being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee after a thousand-pound hay bale fell on her. Fond du Lac County deputies responded around 2:50 Wednesday afternoon to a call that...
CBS 58
Best trends to help keep your pets happy, healthy and well fed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Happy, healthy, and well-fed pets -- that's the theme for 2022 when it comes to taking care of your animals. Now more than ever, pets are considered part of your family and should be treated as such. CBS 58 on Wednesday, Aug. 24, was joined by...
CBS 58
Shechem at Hope Street: Brand new community center opens in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Schechem at Hope Street Community Center opened its doors Thursday, Aug. 25 following a ribbon cutting ceremony. The center is located near 25th and Capitol in Milwaukee. The building houses a café, resource center, and rooftop patio. Schechem will be offering after-school programming and...
