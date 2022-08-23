RACINE (CBS 58)--Even if you think you're a good pet owner, a workshop on Saturday at Meditative Groomer Academy in Racine can make you even more savvy when it comes to taking care of your animals. It's a five-hour class including CPR techniques, first aid skills, health care and wellness information for dogs and cats. It does not include dental care or senior care. Additionally, upon completion of the class, you get the PetSaver® 40-page handbook and a certification card.

