The Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., will host Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last from 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets are $50. Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades. According to the opera house website, Bogguss’s “Outbound Plane,” “Aces,” and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are “Where’ve You Been?” “455 Rocket” and “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” from Mattea’s deep well of material.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO