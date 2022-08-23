ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Stoughton’s Marks wins national dental assisting scholarship

Stoughton resident Kayla Marks was one of five recipients in the country named to receive the 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship by the DALE Foundation, the official affiliate of the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB). According to an Aug. 18 DANB news release, the recipients were chosen from more than 90 applicants across the country.
Opera House to host Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss Sept. 8

The Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., will host Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last from 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets are $50. Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades. According to the opera house website, Bogguss’s “Outbound Plane,” “Aces,” and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are “Where’ve You Been?” “455 Rocket” and “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” from Mattea’s deep well of material.
Barbara Friske

Barbara Jean “Barb” Friske, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born June 11, 1943, in Stoughton to the late Wilbur and Virginia (Dutcher) Snyder. She married Calvin Friske on June 29, 1963. Barb worked for 44 years...
Anderson Complex grand opening set for Sept. 10 at high school

The public is invited to the grand opening of Stoughton High School’s new $2.2 million Anderson Complex at Collins Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The new athletic complex includes an artificial turf field, seating for those with disabilities, a new press box, and home side concessions and bathrooms.
David Bromberg Quintet to perform at Stoughton Opera House Sept. 9

The David Bromberg Quintet will perform at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Tickets are $35. With his 1971 self-titled Columbia Records release, multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter David Bromberg emerged as a wunderkind of American music. According to the opera house website, the blend of traditional and original material, virtuosic musicianship and iconic cover art trumpeted the arrival of a new and audacious artist.
Football: Wisconsin Rapids’ rushing attack overcomes Stoughton

Wisconsin Rapids’ rushing attack proved to be too much as the Red Raiders handed the Stoughton football team a 42-13 nonconference loss on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School. The Red Raiders opted to run the ball 49 times, racking up 343 yards and six touchdowns....
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

