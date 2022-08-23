ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money

The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Motley Fool

Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel

"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see. Many countries outside the U.S. no longer use cards with magnetic stripes. This includes merchants as well as ATMs. Smaller banks and credit unions in the U.S. have been slower to adopt EMV chips than larger banks, and your older cards or ATM-only cards may not have the technology.
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
