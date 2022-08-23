Read full article on original website
Related
Why I've Stopped Using My Debit Card
For me, the protection that comes with using a credit card outweighs the convenience of a debit card.
4 Credit Card Habits That Will Ruin Your Credit Score
Don't put your credit at risk with these bad moves.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Target and Walmart may pay you to keep items you want to return after announcing big price cuts
WALMART and Target may start paying their customers to keep items instead of returning them after major prize cuts were announced. The shocking refund trend may be brought in because retail giants like Target and Walmart have too much inventory at their major stores. As consumer desires pivoted from electronics...
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free
Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
I’m a Walmart insider – the secret code employees won’t tell you that will show you if you’re really getting a good deal
STORES like Walmart and Costco are known for having some decent bargains, but there's a way to find out exactly how good. Experts have revealed the handy pricing hack that allows you to find out if a product is due for a markdown. According to the experts at Tip Hero,...
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
Comments / 1