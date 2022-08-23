ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 283 in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused problems for the morning commute on Route 283 in Lancaster County on Friday. The multi-vehicle crash blocked one of the eastbound lanes of Route 283 at Route 772/Mount Joy Road in Rapho Township. UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. Remember, you can...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

US Senate candidate John Fetterman campaigns in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman campaigned in his home county for the first time since suffering a stroke. The Democrat visited Allegheny County Tuesday night. He spoke at an event held by the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, which endorsed him in the November election. "Steelworkers, you were...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
