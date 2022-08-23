Interested in encountering the cutting edge of marketing this September?. The Marketing Summit by the Wisconsin School of Business is back, bigger and better than ever. The biennial conference is taking place for the first time since the launch of WSB’s Marketing Leadership Institute (MLI) earlier this year. The Marketing Summit is expanding to two days, broadening the scope of its topics, and welcoming a wider audience. Alumni, marketing professionals, students, and anyone else looking to unlock new marketing ideas are invited to attend. Over the course of the conference, there will be content specific to the three niche areas of marketing the MLI supports: brand management, consumer insights, and tech marketing.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO