Applications for the 2023 ARS summer internship program due Nov. 4

The objective of the Agricultural Research Stations’ Summer Internship program is to foster relationships between UW–Madison departments and station personnel. At the same time, it provides undergraduate students a chance to become involved in applied research projects as they consider their career plans. These internships should be used...
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

School of Education welcoming new cohort of faculty hires to campus

The UW–Madison School of Education is bringing in another large, talented, and diverse cohort of new faculty members to campus for the start of the upcoming fall semester. To welcome these newest members of our community — and to reconnect with colleagues and celebrate the start of the upcoming 2022-23 academic year — the School is hosting its annual Welcome Back Bash event for faculty and staff on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event will be held outside on the North Plaza of the Education Building from 12:30 to 2 p.m. (if it rains, we’ll move things inside to the Morgridge Commons). The event includes a tailgate-style lunch — complete with Babcock ice cream.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

UW Art Welcome Back Event

Location: Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St, Madison, WI. Meet and greet students, faculty, and staff! Free Ian’s Pizza and DJ music!
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
You’re Invited: WSB’s Reimagined Marketing Summit

Interested in encountering the cutting edge of marketing this September?. The Marketing Summit by the Wisconsin School of Business is back, bigger and better than ever. The biennial conference is taking place for the first time since the launch of WSB’s Marketing Leadership Institute (MLI) earlier this year. The Marketing Summit is expanding to two days, broadening the scope of its topics, and welcoming a wider audience. Alumni, marketing professionals, students, and anyone else looking to unlock new marketing ideas are invited to attend. Over the course of the conference, there will be content specific to the three niche areas of marketing the MLI supports: brand management, consumer insights, and tech marketing.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

UWPD, MPD Make Arrests Following String of Moped and Motorcycle Thefts

The UW-Madison Police Department and the City of Madison Police Department have arrested two individuals following a joint operation Thursday morning, which resulted in the recovery of several stolen high-end and electronic bikes, a motorcycle and an ATV. Over the last several weeks, UWPD has taken six reports of stolen...
MADISON, WI

