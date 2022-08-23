NYZ072-272000- New York (Manhattan)- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East. winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO