Ukraine warns of powerful response to Russian attacks

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Moscow on Tuesday of a powerful response if Russian forces carry out attacks on or around Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Zelenskiy has warned that Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, could try “something particularly ugly” in the run-up to Wednesday’s Independence Day, which marks Ukraine’s break from Soviet rule.

Asked at a news conference with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda about the possibility of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, he said there was a daily threat of attacks and Ukrainian intelligence was working with foreign intelligence.

“Russia does this all the time. Can they increase the number of these strikes? Yes, they can do it on (August) 23rd-24th,” Zelenskiy said.

“What will Ukraine do if they hit Kyiv? The same as now. Because for me as president, and for every Ukrainian, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donbas, it is all the same. Ukrainians live there. (and) Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia.”

He said the response would be the same for any Ukrainian city that comes under attack from Russia.

“(If they hit us, they will receive a response, a powerful response,” Zelenskiy said. “I want to say that each day ... this response will grow, it will get stronger and stronger.”

Greg Fouts
3d ago

this would have been over months ago and not caused US tax payers over 80 billion dollars while our SS fund is in need of 80 billion dollars if bidum had not egged it on and been involved in escalating this war which we are now funding. This will end with Russia using targeted nukes then everyone loses. Zelinski has big words only because he has US weapons.

Whispering Mutiny
3d ago

so let me get this straight, Ukraine is fighting for it's life, but threatening to unleash the weapons it has just been chilling with this whole time LMAO

Barbara Parrish
3d ago

Force them out of Ukraine 🇺🇦. No matter what you need to do. Take your country back.

