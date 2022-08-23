Read full article on original website
Two Taken To Hospital Following Central Maine Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital following an early Friday morning crash in Fairfield. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at about 7 AM, involved an SUV and a garbage truck. The newspaper article indicates that a truck driven by 33 year old John-Ryan Fitch, of South...
wabi.tv
Officials release name of man found dead in Presque Isle last week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man found dead in Presque Isle last week. Officials say the man was William Anderson. The cause of death is still unknown pending further studies. Presque Isle police were called to a house on...
Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon
Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
wabi.tv
Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital
WMTW
Maine man to be sentenced for triple killing
MACHIAS, Maine — A Northfield man is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for the murder of three people in Downeast Maine in February 2020. Thomas Bonfanti, 65, was convicted in June of shooting and killing 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers in February 2020. They were all found dead in homes in Machias and Jonesboro.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — A man who said he had been bitten by a spider walked into Shinbashi Aug. 17 and collapsed after asking for help, police reported. Northern Light Ambulance transported the man to the hospital. There was no word on what kind of spider bit the man or his...
An Adventurous Ride On A Northern Maine Road Could Have Ended Bad
You never know what you will see on the roads these days when you travel any distance outside of your own town. We are approaching the time of year when drivers need to be cognizant of farm equipment moving throughout harvest. This week in my travels I witnessed a series of events that could have ended badly for many people. Fortunately, we survived our exposure to the idiots of the week.
foxbangor.com
Crash sends 2 cars down embankment
FAIRFIELD– A crash in Fairfield earlier today sent two vehicles down an embankment. Fairfield Police Officer Casey Dugas said Destini Betts , 18, of Stonington made a left turn out of the Circle K parking lot on Norridgewock Road just after 7 this morning. According to Dugas, she drove...
wabi.tv
Structure fire closed road in Old Town Friday afternoon
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: The Old Town Police Department says the road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Old Town Police Department is asking people to avoid the 2500 block of Bennoch Road near Southgate Road. The road is shut down for a structure fire, according to post...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
wgan.com
Investigators recover pipe bomb from Presque Isle residence where body was found
Police say a person who was found dead at a residence in Presque Isle last week had made a pipe bomb. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday the death is still under investigation. The Maine State Police Bomb Team and Fire Marshal’s Office responded to...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Kramer went to a Franklin residence for a call about someone who had overdosed Aug. 18. “The male was revived with Narcan but refused any further medical assistance,” Kramer said. Theft. After “a brief, low-speed pursuit” on Front Ridge Road...
Young Girl Assaulted on Maine Playground, Police Release Photos of Vehicle Seeking Help Locating Suspects
Maine Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle, and those who may have been in it, during an apparent assault that happened in Maine on Friday evening. WMTW News 8, is reporting that the alleged assault took place on Friday evening at about 7:30 when a...
WMTW
Cobbosseecontee Lake Assoc., Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed team up to combat milfoil
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Milfoil is an invasive plant that spreads fast because it only needs a leaf to root into an infestation. It’s already been found in dozens of Maine lakes and ponds, including Cobbosseecontee Lake. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful lakes there is,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash
In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
wabi.tv
Palmyra man involved in armed robbery in Winslow, police say
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after police say he was involved in an armed robbery in Winslow. Dustin Smith, 30, is charged with robbery, theft, and reckless conduct, among other charges. Winslow Police say they got a report of an armed robbery on the...
Bar Harbor Man Died After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle
