pleasantviewrealty.com
1730 North 4th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Fantastic home with 3+ bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on Sheboygan’s northside with updates around every turn! This gorgeous property is only a few blocks from Lake Michigan and has a THREE car garage! The main level offers a lovely living room with built-in, main level bedroom, stunning bathroom with shiplap wall, kitchen with complementary cabinets, and a fabulous mudroom. The upper level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bonus area for a perfect toy room/office/craft room or anything in between. Envision gorgeous summer nights from your enclosed, three seasons porch & head to the backyard to find your outdoor oasis. The meticulous landscaping offers a wonderful view year-round. Updates include, but are not limited to, siding, roof, windows, trim, garage doors, furnace, water heater.
msn.com
WATCH: Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks escorted out of court following outburst
WATCH: Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks escorted out of court following outburst. Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, was escorted out of court by three deputies after an outburst in court Friday. August 26, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Habitat's Waukesha duplex townhome subdivision breaks ground
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The duplex townhomes will be built over...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Woman with multiple felony and bail-jumping charges arrested in Dodge County, WI | By Dodge County Sheriff
August 25, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – At 6:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin. As the sergeant was conducting his...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Suspects in custody following armed home invasion in Village of Jackson | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
August 26, 2022 – Jackson, WI – Three suspects are in custody following a July armed home invasion robbery in Jackson. On August 25, 2022, Jackson officers executed a search warrant in the 5300 block of West Galena Street in the City of Milwaukee related to this investigation.
dailydodge.com
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
1065thebuzz.com
Ice Age Trail Alliance Seeking Special State License Plate
A New State License Plate may soon boast of the National Scenic Trail that passes through Sheboygan County. The Ice Age Trail Alliance, a non-profit organization centered around conserving, maintaining and promoting the thousand mile-long Ice Age National Scenic Trail, is hoping for approval to get its own specialty license plate from the DMV. In order to qualify, that group needs to pay $15,500 and get the signatures of at least 500 Wisconsin residents who would purchase that plate once approved.
WISN
Milwaukee man shot to death on city's south side
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was killed Thursday afternoon on the city's south side. It happened about 12:43 p.m. near South 14th Street and West Forest Home Avenue. A 45-year-old man was shot to death, police said. Police are trying to determine the identity of the shooter. Anyone with...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
City of Hartford taxi driver saves senior from scam, again | By Steve Volkert
August 26, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Cheryl Burns, a City of Hartford taxi driver, intervened in yet another scam this month targeting the seniors of our community. Burns has been a taxi driver with the City of Hartford Taxi for over 16 years. In the past few years, she has prevented five individuals from sending thousands of dollars to these scammers.
pleasantviewrealty.com
W6450 State Highway 28, Cascade, WI, USA
Charming, low maintenance, 3 bedroom ranch home just on the outskirts of Cascade and so close to both Lake Ellen and The Kettle Moraine State Forest. This property offers many nice features such as vaulted ceilings with open concept, all bedrooms and full bath on the main level, spacious kitchen with abundant countertop space and a large rustic Northwoods themed rec room and family room. Bonus features include newer metal roof (home and garage), 2 car garage PLUS 2 additional storage sheds. All major appliances included. The backyard has plenty of room to entertain, garden, expand the garage or just enjoy. Call today to set up your private showing and find out if this is the one you’ve been waiting for.
CBS 58
18-year-old South Milwaukee man shot in Cudahy
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in Cudahy late Thursday, Aug. 25. It happened near South Whitnall and Nicholson Avenues just before 11 p.m. According to Cudahy police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was inside his vehicle outside of a residence of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman. An 18-year-old South Milwaukee man -- identified as the 19-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived to the scene.
WISN
Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
1065thebuzz.com
9-Year-Old Hospitalized After Hay Bale Falls on Her
A 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl is in the hospital after an accident while playing with friends. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Sergeant Logan Will reports that they received the 9-1-1 call a little before 3 on Wednesday afternoon from a farm on Sunny Road in the Township of Eden. An investigation revealed that three children, all of whom are related to each other, were chasing kittens in a barn. Two of the children climbed onto two large hay bales stacked one on the other while the 9-year-old remained on the ground. The hay bales tipped over, trapping the girl underneath one of the bales that was estimated to weigh around a thousand pounds.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Drug arrest in Germantown, WI | By Washington County Sheriff
August 25, 2022 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:15 p.m., a deputy stopped a Porsche Panamera on I41 near Maple Road in the village of Germantown for a traffic violation but the K9 unit hit on drugs. During the stop, the Germanton K9...
