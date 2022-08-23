ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pleasantviewrealty.com

1730 North 4th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Fantastic home with 3+ bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on Sheboygan’s northside with updates around every turn! This gorgeous property is only a few blocks from Lake Michigan and has a THREE car garage! The main level offers a lovely living room with built-in, main level bedroom, stunning bathroom with shiplap wall, kitchen with complementary cabinets, and a fabulous mudroom. The upper level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bonus area for a perfect toy room/office/craft room or anything in between. Envision gorgeous summer nights from your enclosed, three seasons porch & head to the backyard to find your outdoor oasis. The meticulous landscaping offers a wonderful view year-round. Updates include, but are not limited to, siding, roof, windows, trim, garage doors, furnace, water heater.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Habitat's Waukesha duplex townhome subdivision breaks ground

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The duplex townhomes will be built over...
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
OSHKOSH, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Ice Age Trail Alliance Seeking Special State License Plate

A New State License Plate may soon boast of the National Scenic Trail that passes through Sheboygan County. The Ice Age Trail Alliance, a non-profit organization centered around conserving, maintaining and promoting the thousand mile-long Ice Age National Scenic Trail, is hoping for approval to get its own specialty license plate from the DMV. In order to qualify, that group needs to pay $15,500 and get the signatures of at least 500 Wisconsin residents who would purchase that plate once approved.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man shot to death on city's south side

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was killed Thursday afternoon on the city's south side. It happened about 12:43 p.m. near South 14th Street and West Forest Home Avenue. A 45-year-old man was shot to death, police said. Police are trying to determine the identity of the shooter. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

City of Hartford taxi driver saves senior from scam, again | By Steve Volkert

August 26, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Cheryl Burns, a City of Hartford taxi driver, intervened in yet another scam this month targeting the seniors of our community. Burns has been a taxi driver with the City of Hartford Taxi for over 16 years. In the past few years, she has prevented five individuals from sending thousands of dollars to these scammers.
HARTFORD, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W6450 State Highway 28, Cascade, WI, USA

Charming, low maintenance, 3 bedroom ranch home just on the outskirts of Cascade and so close to both Lake Ellen and The Kettle Moraine State Forest. This property offers many nice features such as vaulted ceilings with open concept, all bedrooms and full bath on the main level, spacious kitchen with abundant countertop space and a large rustic Northwoods themed rec room and family room. Bonus features include newer metal roof (home and garage), 2 car garage PLUS 2 additional storage sheds. All major appliances included. The backyard has plenty of room to entertain, garden, expand the garage or just enjoy. Call today to set up your private showing and find out if this is the one you’ve been waiting for.
CASCADE, WI
CBS 58

18-year-old South Milwaukee man shot in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in Cudahy late Thursday, Aug. 25. It happened near South Whitnall and Nicholson Avenues just before 11 p.m. According to Cudahy police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was inside his vehicle outside of a residence of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman. An 18-year-old South Milwaukee man -- identified as the 19-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend, arrived to the scene.
CUDAHY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1065thebuzz.com

9-Year-Old Hospitalized After Hay Bale Falls on Her

A 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl is in the hospital after an accident while playing with friends. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Sergeant Logan Will reports that they received the 9-1-1 call a little before 3 on Wednesday afternoon from a farm on Sunny Road in the Township of Eden. An investigation revealed that three children, all of whom are related to each other, were chasing kittens in a barn. Two of the children climbed onto two large hay bales stacked one on the other while the 9-year-old remained on the ground. The hay bales tipped over, trapping the girl underneath one of the bales that was estimated to weigh around a thousand pounds.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Drug arrest in Germantown, WI | By Washington County Sheriff

August 25, 2022 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:15 p.m., a deputy stopped a Porsche Panamera on I41 near Maple Road in the village of Germantown for a traffic violation but the K9 unit hit on drugs. During the stop, the Germanton K9...
GERMANTOWN, WI

