A 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl is in the hospital after an accident while playing with friends. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Sergeant Logan Will reports that they received the 9-1-1 call a little before 3 on Wednesday afternoon from a farm on Sunny Road in the Township of Eden. An investigation revealed that three children, all of whom are related to each other, were chasing kittens in a barn. Two of the children climbed onto two large hay bales stacked one on the other while the 9-year-old remained on the ground. The hay bales tipped over, trapping the girl underneath one of the bales that was estimated to weigh around a thousand pounds.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO