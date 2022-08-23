Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
wymt.com
Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
wymt.com
Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks four weeks to the day floods began in Eastern Kentucky. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, people are still working to rebuild. “This building was actually damaged to the point where the damage and mold is too much to fix,” said...
wymt.com
Former UN Ambassador visits EKY, goes shopping with children affected by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, several celebrities and political figures have answered the call for help in the area. On Thursday, former United Nations Ambassador, Kelly Knight Craft, was at the Jackson Walmart helping children who were impacted by the flooding. “It just warmed my...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
wymt.com
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
wymt.com
Group in Letcher County risks life and limb to save neighbors during historic flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The sites and sounds Jamie Hatton and Donnie Adams walked into the morning of Thursday, July 28 were unlike anything the duo had ever expected. Both woke up that morning thinking it would be a usual Thursday in Letcher County. When both talked to their...
Letcher County residents needing more help 4 weeks after floods
As folks in Letcher County take it upon themselves to help their neighbors with flood relief efforts, they are still in need of assistance with about 2,500 having lost their homes.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
wymt.com
Harlan holds off East Ridge in Pike County Bowl
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first night of the 2022 Community Trust Bank Pike County took us to Belfry for a doubleheader kicked off by the Harlan Green Dragons facing off against the East Ridge Warriors. The Warriors struck first, getting an early touchdown and two point conversion to go...
clayconews.com
SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY TRUCKER LEGEND PAUL BRAY "BIG BOPPER" OF LONDON PASSES AWAY
LONDON, KY - ClayCoNews is sad to report that on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 legendary trucker/racer Paul Bray "Big Bopper" of London, Kentucky finished his last race. We would like to take a moment and pay tribute to a man who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
wymt.com
Carr Creek State Park hosting more than 30 families four weeks after flooding
CARR CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - For the families that call Carr Creek State Park home, they are all going through similar circumstances. “We’re all dealt a really difficult situation here and were all trying to be there for each other and take care of each other,” said Kayla Morton a mother of two staying in the park.
wymt.com
Phelps falls in Thursday night game in West Virginia
MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - It just wasn’t the Hornets’ night. Phelps fell to Montcalm (WV) 42-6 to fall to 0-2 on the season. They’ll open their home schedule on Sept. 2 against Prestonsburg.
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
wymt.com
Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
wymt.com
Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett breaks career goals record
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Anna Burchett needed only four goals on Thursday to make history and she delivered. The Prestonsburg midfielder and forward fired off four goals in the Blackcats’ 7-1 win over Martin County to reach the magic number of 218 career goals, making her the KHSAA girls soccer all-time goals leader.
Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Ky. floods
Climate change is partly responsible for historic floods that killed 39 and devastated communities in eastern Kentucky.
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentuckians recovering from addiction scramble to rebuild lives after flooding
When Eddie Sandla got ready to go to work in the early hours of June 29th, he opened the door to his home to find 10 feet of water and his neighbors clinging to each other on the roof. He’d never seen rain like it before. “We lived 50...
