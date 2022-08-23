ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Hazard, KY
Society
City
Hazard, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Society
Hazard, KY
Entertainment
wymt.com

Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Benefit Concert#The Local Honeys#Laidback Country Picker#Foundation
wymt.com

Harlan holds off East Ridge in Pike County Bowl

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first night of the 2022 Community Trust Bank Pike County took us to Belfry for a doubleheader kicked off by the Harlan Green Dragons facing off against the East Ridge Warriors. The Warriors struck first, getting an early touchdown and two point conversion to go...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
wymt.com

Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett breaks career goals record

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Anna Burchett needed only four goals on Thursday to make history and she delivered. The Prestonsburg midfielder and forward fired off four goals in the Blackcats’ 7-1 win over Martin County to reach the magic number of 218 career goals, making her the KHSAA girls soccer all-time goals leader.
PRESTONSBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy