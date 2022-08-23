New coach ready to lift Southmoore football following winless 2021 campaign

By Patrick Kays

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Southmoore Sabercats.

HEAD COACH

Jake Monden (1st season)

RETURNING STARTERS

5 offense, 6 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 0-10

League record: 0-7, 8th in District 6AI-2

Playoffs: Did not qualify

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DE Ronnie Doddles, 6-2 215, Sr.

Doddles has tremendous speed at the edge. He sheds linemen easily and is a problem when he reaches the backfield. With a solid 2022, he should expect some national attention and be a benefit to the Sabercats defensively.

RB Markus Means, 5-9, 190, Sr.

Means, who also runs track, enters his final season looking to end the Sabercats' losing streak. His physicality is key. He doesn’t shy from contact and has good acceleration. He will be a huge asset for Southmoore.

QB Brody Sanchez, 5-11, 185, Sr.

With a new coach, Sanchez will be tasked with leading the team's new offensive scheme from under center. Sanchez, who also has had looks at safety, has quick release and good accuracy. Some passes stay in the air a little too long, but he should be able to improve on that with more work in the offseason.

OUTLOOK

Jake Monden takes the helm for the Sabercats as a first-year head coach. It will only be up from here for Southmoore as the Sabercats finished without a win in 2021.

Monden - who arrived at Southmoore following a successful stint as head coach at Arkansas school Camden Fairview - will have a lot of youth to work with, so he will definitely have to start ground up to get Southmoore on the right track in 2022.

The Sabercats will travel to Putnam City North to open the season on Aug. 26, and will have their home opener the following week against Mustang.

After a bye week, Southmoore is home for the next two weeks, against Edmond Memorial on Sept. 16 along with the District 6AI-1 opener against Broken Arrow on Sept. 22.

Southmoore also takes on its two city rivals, Moore and Westmoore, later on in the season. The Sabercats face Moore on Oct. 10, while Westmoore will be the regular-season finale on Nov. 4.

COACH SAID

"The amount of buy-in by the players and coaches has been an extreme turnaround of the new attitude and mentality. SHS football is looking to improve weekly going into and during the 2022 campaign." - Jake Monden