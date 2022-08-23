ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

New coach ready to lift Southmoore football following winless 2021 campaign

By Patrick Kays
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

By Patrick Kays

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Southmoore Sabercats.

HEAD COACH

Jake Monden (1st season)

RETURNING STARTERS

5 offense, 6 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 0-10

League record: 0-7, 8th in District 6AI-2

Playoffs: Did not qualify

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DE Ronnie Doddles, 6-2 215, Sr.

Doddles has tremendous speed at the edge. He sheds linemen easily and is a problem when he reaches the backfield. With a solid 2022, he should expect some national attention and be a benefit to the Sabercats defensively.

RB Markus Means, 5-9, 190, Sr.

Means, who also runs track, enters his final season looking to end the Sabercats' losing streak. His physicality is key. He doesn’t shy from contact and has good acceleration. He will be a huge asset for Southmoore.

QB Brody Sanchez, 5-11, 185, Sr.

With a new coach, Sanchez will be tasked with leading the team's new offensive scheme from under center. Sanchez, who also has had looks at safety, has quick release and good accuracy. Some passes stay in the air a little too long, but he should be able to improve on that with more work in the offseason.

OUTLOOK

Jake Monden takes the helm for the Sabercats as a first-year head coach. It will only be up from here for Southmoore as the Sabercats finished without a win in 2021.

Monden - who arrived at Southmoore following a successful stint as head coach at Arkansas school Camden Fairview - will have a lot of youth to work with, so he will definitely have to start ground up to get Southmoore on the right track in 2022.

The Sabercats will travel to Putnam City North to open the season on Aug. 26, and will have their home opener the following week against Mustang.

After a bye week, Southmoore is home for the next two weeks, against Edmond Memorial on Sept. 16 along with the District 6AI-1 opener against Broken Arrow on Sept. 22.

Southmoore also takes on its two city rivals, Moore and Westmoore, later on in the season. The Sabercats face Moore on Oct. 10, while Westmoore will be the regular-season finale on Nov. 4.

COACH SAID

"The amount of buy-in by the players and coaches has been an extreme turnaround of the new attitude and mentality. SHS football is looking to improve weekly going into and during the 2022 campaign." - Jake Monden

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Brings Back ‘Big Red Rally’ for First Time Since 2009

For the first time since 2009, the Oklahoma Sooners will host a “Big Red Rally” before the start of their 2022 season. According to a press release from the University, Oklahoma will host the event at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 1 at 8:30 p.m. for all OU students.
NORMAN, OK
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Moore, OK
Football
Moore, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
Moore, OK
Sports
City
Moore, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

Dillon Gabriel might well turn out to be best Sooner quarterback this century

Over the past decade — and even in the decade before that — the Oklahoma football program had produced some of the best quarterbacks in college football. In fact, under Lincoln Riley, OU seized claim to the title as Quarterback U. Two Heisman winners and a Heisman runner-up played under Riley at OU. With that reputation, Riley was able to attract the top quarterback recruits in the country while at Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Why is OU rebounding so well after Riley’s departure?

As the 2022 Oklahoma football season wound down, it was becoming painfully apparent that this wasn’t the same Big 12 dominant Sooner team fans were used to seeing in recent seasons. You wouldn’t notice it that much in the final season record — over the last three seasons the...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive Oklahoma#The Southmoore Sabercats
news9.com

Choctaw Coaches' Quick Reaction Praised By Police

Several Choctaw coaches are being hailed heroes for their actions during some terrifying moments at a football practice Tuesday. Coaches saw somebody they didn't recognize coming up to the locker room and soon realized he had a gun. Thanks to their quick reaction, the police were able to find that...
CHOCTAW, OK
blackchronicle.com

Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma

Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ranging from arid plains and flowing rivers, to soaring mountains and subtropical forests, Oklahoma comfortably has America’s most diverse terrain – on a mile to mile basis at least. Containing 10 distinctive ecological regions, the state is divided into six ‘countries’. Each of which has a spectacular landscape...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kgou.org

Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!

Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Four dead after violent weekend in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a violent weekend in Oklahoma City as police investigate three homicides and one deadly law enforcement-involved shooting on the Turner Turnpike. It began Friday afternoon with a violent fight breaking out at an Oklahoma City gas station parking lot near S.W. 94th and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy