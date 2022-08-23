ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Gunpowder Plot goes grime – Treason the Musical in Concert review

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EH5Kx_0hRlyb0500

This musical draws us back to the events of 5 November 1605 when that most famed and infamous act of treason was foiled. Refreshingly it is not an overfamiliar, theme park version of the Gunpowder Plot and Guido – or Guy – Fawkes has little more than a walk-on part. The concert, with music and lyrics by Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn, was first digitally released in 2021 and now bursts into life with its fresh take on a well-known slice of British history.

Directed by Hannah Chissick, the story of co-conspirator Thomas Percy (Bradley Jaden) takes centre stage. We follow his disenchantment over the persecution of Catholics during the reign of King James, into extremism under the guidance of Robert Catesby (Simon Anthony-Rhoden), who leads the plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament. Alongside is Martha Percy (Carrie Hope Fletcher) and this is her story too – of how Thomas’s pull towards violent protest and hate leaves her alienated and morally compromised.

It combines contemporary and period elements with mixed results but the production shines iridescent in its music: there are strong tunes and exceptional performances. The starry cast almost uniformly bring voices that hold the auditorium rapt. Hope Fletcher is perhaps the strongest with songs such as Blind Faith, a duet with Jaden, No Happy Ending and Caught in the Crossfire (sung with a group of women). She is especially moving in the folksy numbers with a voice that is pure, clear, almost angelic. The music brings drama and suspense while lyrics draw out the subjectivity of the plotters and, importantly, the women who witness their radicalisation. Its questions around protest and how men are led into violence in the name of faith feel very relevant today.

The story comes with a framing device of a contemporary narrator, in the glorious form of grime poet Debris Stevenson who raps alongside the Tudor twangs and folksy ballads. At her best she is a force as fierce as the flames that lap on a back-screen but she is hamstrung by too much simple exposition, although in a few instances her energy and fizzing poetry hold us breathless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pb6FD_0hRlyb0500
Fizzing poetry … Debris Stevenson in Treason the Musical in Concert. Photograph: Mark Senior

The modern and period mix does not come together smoothly enough and in its concept it looks like an imperfect version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton or Jamie Lloyd’s radical reworking of Cyrano de Bergerac. But there is an effective rip-off of Hamilton’s monarch in King James (Daniel Boys) who is a delight to watch: whimsical, imperious, with an edge of John Malkovich-style menace. He is drawn with great dollops of contemptuous satire, with songs such as the excellently jazzy As Far As I Can Tell.

Les Dennis, as his adviser Robert Cecil, does not work nearly as well as a comic foil. His character does not have enough to do, his singing is less charming than lacking and his part seems redundant, as does the cheesy back-screen of projections that shows closeups of a wedding ring which looks like a jewellery display from a shopping channel, along with abstract closeups of petals and trees.

Never mind because the singing outweighs the weaknesses and the boldness is to be commended. This show is trying to do things differently and if its parts do not entirely gel, it absolutely rocks as a concert.

• At Theatre Royal Drury Lane , until 23 August.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fawkes
Person
Robert Catesby
Person
Les Dennis
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Guardian

Chinese behemoth Pinduoduo to take on Amazon in US – with even worse labor practices

Americans addicted to Amazon could soon be wooed by a Chinese tech giant most of them have never heard of. Pinduoduo is planning to expand its reach to the US next month, according to reports in Bloomberg and Reuters. The company is known for delivering goods at rock-bottom prices – while putting its employees through conditions that a prominent labor activist says should horrify Americans.
BUSINESS
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Treason#Music And Lyrics#Grime#Poetry#The Gunpowder Plot#British#Catholics#The Houses Of Parliament
The Guardian

The Guardian view on a nine-year-old’s death: the shock of a city

The death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool on Monday is almost beyond belief in its horror. It is one of those moments when a nation unites in fear and revulsion. Police have appealed directly to “the criminal fraternity” in the belief that it too must draw a line at such a killing, even if willing to tolerate or perpetrate other violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

The Guardian

417K+
Followers
96K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy