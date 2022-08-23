ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Agriculture Online

Glufosinate-resistant Palmer amaranth found in Missouri Bootheel

University of Missouri (MU) Extension researchers have confirmed the first case of glufosinate-resistant (Liberty) Palmer amaranth in Missouri’s Bootheel region. Palmer amaranth has been MU Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley’s top weed to watch in the rest of the state for years. Palmer amaranth spreads and adapts quickly...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
MISSOURI STATE
KTUL

Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones

MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
MOBERLY, MO
kttn.com

Four area schools in northern Missouri report first-day enrollment numbers

Two area schools joined those who started classes on Tuesday with the first day of school on Wednesday, August 24th. Here are the first-day enrollment numbers. Spickard R-2 had a first-day enrollment of 18 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. There are no students in sixth grade. August 24th’s total is down six from last year’s first day. The largest grade at Spickard is first with seven students, and there is one student in third grade.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
MISSOURI STATE
flatlandkc.org

Meet Jessica Piper: Missouri’s ‘Dirt Road Democrat’

Jessica Piper wipes the sweat off of her brow and knocks on the 50th door of the morning. She’s painfully aware that someone on the other side may hate her politics, but it’s more likely that no one answers. Either way, she leaves a flyer asking them to...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MISSOURI STATE
Villager Journal

SRGMC Explores Milling & Mining in Missouri

The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club (SRGMC) will meet Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at Thunderbird Center, Cherokee Village, Ark.. Bob Hemmann, Senior Geologist in Exploration at the Doe Run Company in Missouri, will focus on the metal and mining industry in Missouri, with “The Geology, Mining and Milling of the Viburnum Trend”. The Viburnum Trend ore deposits in southeastern Missouri contain the largest reserves of lead and zinc known in the U.S. today. These Mississippi Valley-type ore occurrences also have minor but significant amounts of copper, silver and cadmium.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10

Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.

