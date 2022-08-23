Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
One man shot, another injured in Wednesday Jeanerette shooting; warrants out
Jeanerette Police say they have seized guns, drugs and money in an investigation that started with a shooting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
brproud.com
1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
brproud.com
Man arrested for multiple financial crimes; APSO searching for accomplice
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 46-year-old man and are attempting to arrest a 42-year-old woman for their connection to financial crimes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Oct. 5, 2021, which deputies were informed...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in early morning attempted ATM theft at CVS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported alarm going off overnight at a local CVS. Deputies arrived at the CVS around 1:36 a.m. and found a damaged front windowpane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Two unknown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
wbrz.com
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
wbrz.com
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
houmatimes.com
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
brproud.com
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
brproud.com
Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
houmatimes.com
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
brproud.com
No one hurt in early morning school bus crash on Hollywood St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a school bus crash on Friday morning. The crash involved a school bus and one car. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of and Hollywood St. and Beechwood Dr. One child was...
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
Comments / 0