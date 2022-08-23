Read full article on original website
‘A beautiful day’: 30-year-old hospice patient gets her wish
A 30-year-old woman with a terminal diagnosis is seeing her wish come true today. Her hospice caregivers at Elara Caring today are granting her wish to dip her toes in the lake and have a drink on the beach.
Recent School of Dental Medicine staff member Gladys Ina passes away
It is with deep sadness that Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine announces the passing of Gladys Ina on Friday, Aug. 19. Ina was a dedicated staff member for the School of Dental Medicine from 2013 to 2022, working closely with Professor Emeritus Ronald Occhionero. Always leading by...
Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
Woman saves Cleveland police officer's life with EpiPen after he's stung by bees
The Back to School Festival on Aug. 20 could have turned into a tragedy for Cleveland Police Sgt. Ray O’Connor after he was stung by bees if not for the lifesaving actions of resident Tomika Johnson.
What's the answer to violence targeted at and committed by young people?
There are hundreds of programs aimed at keeping kids out of trouble, yet the violence involving teenagers or even younger individuals continues.
2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
13-year-old valedictorian fighting for his life after 15-year-old friend shot him
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirteen-year-old Curtis Jackson has been in MetroHealth for 11 days now, after being gunned down while riding his bike on Cleveland’s west side. His father said he has had five surgeries now, and while he’s getting stronger, he’s still got a long way to go.
Lake Co. pharmacy that gives free medication to those in need loses funding
The nonprofit pharmacy lost its funding a few months ago and the president has exhausted all options to secure more funding. He said it is heartbreaking and is hoping someone, somewhere can help.
Is there a solution to gun violence in Cleveland? The CEO of MetroHealth says yes
CLEVELAND — As a level one trauma center, Cleveland's MetroHealth Medical Center sees all kinds of emergencies, from car accidents, to industrial injuries. However, one type of violence is reaching extreme proportions, according to the hospital's outgoing CEO. "Gunfire is mostly not accidental, so we see a lot of...
Cleveland teachers union hoping substitute teacher problem is solved
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are excited to be starting a new school year but the hope is that at some aspects of last year, as the district readjusted to in person classes once again, will be left behind. Shari Obrenski, is the Cleveland...
Northeast Ohio reacts to Biden's student loan debt forgiveness proposal
Northeast Ohio students and residents had mixed reactions to President Biden's proposal Wednesday to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt.
12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl has been found safe. Ariana Spates was found on Corlett Avenue on the city’s East side. Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but thanked the public for their help.
Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement
KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
School considers cutting bus service due to driver shortage
With the new school year underway, the Copley-Fairlawn School District is asking parents if they would be willing to voluntarily remove their children from their bus route as the district attempts to compensate for a challenge faced by most every school district across Northeast Ohio.
Unlawful college ‘room scan’
CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Mary Anne Riley. She may also go by the name Megan, according to police. Riley was described by police as 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Call Cleveland Police...
Seven to be inducted into Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Andy Fishman, the award-winning news director of Fox 8 News (WJW-TV) in Cleveland, is one of seven Orange High School alumni or staff members who will be inducted into the Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24 at the high school. Fishman, a 1980...
What does an airline owe you when they cancel or delay your flight? New DOT dashboard may provide some answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What does an airline owe you when it delays or cancels your flight?. If your answer is “I don’t know,” there’s good news coming. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced plans to create an online dashboard of airline policies, outlining exactly what each carrier promises their passengers when things go wrong.
