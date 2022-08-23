ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

case.edu

Recent School of Dental Medicine staff member Gladys Ina passes away

It is with deep sadness that Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine announces the passing of Gladys Ina on Friday, Aug. 19. Ina was a dedicated staff member for the School of Dental Medicine from 2013 to 2022, working closely with Professor Emeritus Ronald Occhionero. Always leading by...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland teachers union hoping substitute teacher problem is solved

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are excited to be starting a new school year but the hope is that at some aspects of last year, as the district readjusted to in person classes once again, will be left behind. Shari Obrenski, is the Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl has been found safe. Ariana Spates was found on Corlett Avenue on the city’s East side. Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but thanked the public for their help.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement

KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
KENT, OH
Courthouse News Service

Unlawful college ‘room scan’

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Mary Anne Riley. She may also go by the name Megan, according to police. Riley was described by police as 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Call Cleveland Police...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What does an airline owe you when they cancel or delay your flight? New DOT dashboard may provide some answers

CLEVELAND, Ohio – What does an airline owe you when it delays or cancels your flight?. If your answer is “I don’t know,” there’s good news coming. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced plans to create an online dashboard of airline policies, outlining exactly what each carrier promises their passengers when things go wrong.
CLEVELAND, OH

