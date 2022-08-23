ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland nears halfway mark in paying income tax refunds: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
#Pharmacies#Pharmacy#Opioid Epidemic#Opioid Painkillers#The Plain Dealer#Dea#Brinks
WFMJ.com

Feds charge Warren man accused of having 179 g of meth and 'magic' mushrooms

Federal authorities have charged a Warren man after saying he was driving around with more than one-third of a pound of methamphetamine and “magic” mushrooms. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, 37-year-old Markus Eugene Shaw III is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WKBN

Roadside worker from Ohio killed on Turnpike

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

