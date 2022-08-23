Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Former Boardman business accountant accused of stealing hundreds of dollars
The former chief accounting officer of two Boardman businesses has been charged with grand theft after her former boss says she stole hundreds of dollars from the company by giving herself raises, bonuses, and buying personal items using company credit cards. Tricia Cormell, 50, of Boardman was booked into the...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Cleveland nears halfway mark in paying income tax refunds: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
Employee shoots customer at Bedford car dealership: Police
Bedford police are investigating after employee shot a customer at a car dealership Friday afternoon.
‘Back in the day’ debt leads to tussle at gas station in Warren
A man in Warren reported that he was assaulted at a gas station by another man who wanted a debt repaid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trumbull County humane agents seizing roosters, hens from property
Humane agents were in Northern Trumbull County Friday removing dozens of birds from a property as part of an investigation.
WFMJ.com
Feds charge Warren man accused of having 179 g of meth and 'magic' mushrooms
Federal authorities have charged a Warren man after saying he was driving around with more than one-third of a pound of methamphetamine and “magic” mushrooms. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, 37-year-old Markus Eugene Shaw III is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Setup begins for another year of the Canfield Fair
On Thursday, setup started around the Canfield Fairgrounds, from carnival rides to food vendors. Many are in their usual places.
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet
Officials said there was a overpowering stench and the dog couldn't have been dead for more than a week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local dealership among only 3 in state to win award
A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It's a President's Club Award from GM Financial.
Man punches manager after he waits too long for food
Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to Popeyes, 40 W. Midlothian Blvd., where the manager told them a customer was irate because his order took too long and that he should not have to pay for it.
How can it be that weapons like the M16 that I carried in Vietnam are so easy to buy? Dave Lange
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- I wonder what horror might have occurred on June 8, 2022, if Nicholas Roske had been lugging an M79 grenade launcher with him instead of carrying his Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol, a knife and some burglary tools. I wonder how much blood might have been spilled on...
Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
A woman who was shot by police after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died.
Pets turned over in Austintown animal investigation
An Austintown woman who investigators say had been keeping animals in deplorable conditions has now surrendered her pets to Animal Charity.
Be wary of online ‘friends’ asking for gift cards: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A resident reported suspicious activity on the internet Aug. 22 after receiving suspicious emails asking for Visa gift cards under the guise of a friend, and with a slightly altered email address. Police noted that no money was lost. Forgery, theft by deception: various locations:. Detectives are investigating three reports...
School supply giveaway at local mall
There's a Back To School Bash in Hermitage Wednesday.
Roadside worker from Ohio killed on Turnpike
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0