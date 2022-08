McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta on Thursday, police said. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

