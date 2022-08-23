HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody and is facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up two houses in the village of Holly. Officers began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May that reported crimes and other serious emergencies to a specific neighborhood. Investigators said the caller was using a cell phone which made identifying the caller difficult. Multiple calls were made from May through July.

