Flint, MI

WNEM

Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
MIDLAND, MI
Person
Danielle Green
MLive

Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street

SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Holly man arrested, charged for making false bomb threats

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody and is facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up two houses in the village of Holly. Officers began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May that reported crimes and other serious emergencies to a specific neighborhood. Investigators said the caller was using a cell phone which made identifying the caller difficult. Multiple calls were made from May through July.
HOLLY, MI
WNEM

Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed

FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
candgnews.com

Police identify woman accused of assaulting Meijer cashier

ROCHESTER HILLS — A woman accused of assaulting a Meijer cashier earlier this month has been identified by police. After asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, Stephen Huber, the communications officer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the woman has been identified.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WNEM

Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

