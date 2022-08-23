Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail
The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Flint Police Department Defends Black Cops Shown On Video Tasering Handcuffed White Woman
The Flint Police Department in Michigan is defending two Black officers' violent arrest of a handcuffed white woman. The post Flint Police Department Defends Black Cops Shown On Video Tasering Handcuffed White Woman appeared first on NewsOne.
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mt. Morris Township murder case delayed as prosecutors seek missing witnesses
FLINT, MI – Missing witnesses in a Mt. Morris Township homicide case has led to the adjournment of a preliminary examination hearing scheduled nearly two years after the crime took place. Three men – Tyren Malik Latimer, James Jamar Joy and Demario Reed Crenshaw – appeared before Genesee District...
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
WNEM
Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
RELATED PEOPLE
WNEM
Attorney says Eugene Pratt’s acts against his client were ‘atrocious’
GENESEE, Co. (WNEM) – Eugene Pratt has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal conduct after a possible victim came forward and now his attorney is sharing what he can about the case. Former educator Eugene Pratt is still housed at Genesee county jail after being arrested last...
Saginaw man charged in 2021 homicide takes plea deal as possible juror intimidation mars brother’s trial
SAGINAW, MI — Last spring, what began as a graduation party on Saginaw’s West Side grew into a dispute between exes, then culminated with a 42-year-old man being shot dead. Two brothers ended up charged with murder in the killing, and more than a year later, their paths through the court system have diverged.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
WNEM
Holly man arrested, charged for making false bomb threats
HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody and is facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up two houses in the village of Holly. Officers began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May that reported crimes and other serious emergencies to a specific neighborhood. Investigators said the caller was using a cell phone which made identifying the caller difficult. Multiple calls were made from May through July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7-year-old Flint girl’s death the result of north side gang retaliation, shooter says
FLINT, MI – The fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl on Flint’s north side in October 2018 was the fallout of a retaliatory shooting prefaced by beef between two gangs, according to testimony Wednesday from one of the two people charged in the girl’s death. Jamil Corionte...
The Oakland Press
Former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County admits to tow company bribery
A former Detroit police lieutenant from Oakland County who once ran the department’s Integrity Unit is possibly facing prison time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery involving towing permits. As stated in a news release from the Department of...
Saginaw man who lit fireworks in car after the bar, injuring friends takes plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — Way back in the pre-COVID days of summer 2019, a vehicle drove away from a Hemlock bar with fireworks tossed from it into the darkness. The ill-advised, mobile pyrotechnics backfired when one of the mortars detonated inside the vehicle, injuring those inside. Now, the 31-year-old Saginaw...
WNEM
Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed
FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
Michigan man accused of abusing boy in River North McDonald's bathroom due in court
Police say the young boy was in the bathroom when the 62-year-old suspect went into a stall and sexually abused him.
candgnews.com
Police identify woman accused of assaulting Meijer cashier
ROCHESTER HILLS — A woman accused of assaulting a Meijer cashier earlier this month has been identified by police. After asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, Stephen Huber, the communications officer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the woman has been identified.
WNEM
Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.
Comments / 0