Public Safety

Northern Westchester Man Nabbed For Robbery Threatened Victim With Hammer, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A man was busted for alleged robbery during an incident where he threatened the victim with a hammer in Northern Westchester.

The incident took place around 3 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 in Yorktown.

According to Yorktown Police, officers responded to a domestic incident after receiving word from the Carmel Police.

Following an investigation, it’s alleged that Joseph Gelbman, age 33, of Yorktown, forcibly stole an iPhone 11 and Apple watch having a total value of $1,500 and threatened the victim with a hammer, the Yorktown Police said.

Gelbman was arrested and charged with robbery. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

