WISN
Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
wlip.com
ID Made in Waukegan Police-Involved Shooting
(Waukegan, IL) A man shot and killed during an altercation with Waukegan Police has been identified. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in the 1-thousand block Glen Court. Police say they were called to a neighbor dispute, and an officer arrived on scene to find a fence on fire. The officer grabbed his fire extinguisher, but was then met by Jesus Manjarrez…who reportedly had a gas can taped to his chest, and a hammer and knife in his hands. The officer, a 15-year veteran, told the 26-year-old to stop advancing. But Manjarrez allegedly continued toward the officer who opened fire, killing him. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the subject died of multiple gunshot wounds. Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting.
Man charged in shooting that left 3 injured outside Kenosha bar
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot and injured three people outside a bar in Kenosha last weekend.
Milwaukee man killed Thursday near 13th and Burnham
A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was killed Thursday afternoon near S. 13th and W. Burnham, according to police.
wtmj.com
Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside
A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire; Woman killed, others wounded
Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center. A woman was killed, and a suspect is wanted.
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
WISN
Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others
MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 2020 police chase, officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a 2020 police chase and exchange of gunfire with an officer. Nathanial Lewek, 20, pleaded guilty in June to fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety; as part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed.
Milwaukee man shot during robbery near 27th and Brown
A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery near 27th and Brown on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
14-year-old boy shot at Sherman Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen at Sherman Park on Tuesday. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it happened shortly before 6 p.m.
Chantia Lewis sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years probation
Former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation during a hearing on Thursday.
Death investigation temporarily closes SB I-43/94 at Holt in Milwaukee
An investigation into a death Tuesday morning shut down southbound I-43/94 from Holt to Howard, officials say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th Street viaduct fatal crash; woman dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 on the 35th Street viaduct. It happened at approximately 2:33 a.m. Police say a passenger of a vehicle was sitting on the window frame, fell and was struck by the rear of the vehicle. The passenger, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Lynnette Trinkle, suffered fatal injuries.
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father killed in road rage shooting, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father was killed in a road rage shooting Saturday night, Aug. 20, and his family wants to know exactly what led up it. Family said Francisco Garcia was a father, husband and hard worker. His death near 19th and Mitchell has left them with many questions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; armed robberies on north, south side of city
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in the last month. The accused is Derek Hooten. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to a report of an armed robbery near 39th and Vliet. A man told officers he was walking to work around 9 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who "demanded everything he had" and pointed a handgun at him. The victim gave up his wallet which contained some cash, credit cards, and his driver's license. The victim provided a description of the robber.
wlip.com
Listen: 17th District Ald. David Bogdala
Alderman Bogdala joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss recent events at the Kenosha City Plan Commission meeting. Listen to the entire interview below….
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman fell from vehicle on 35th Street viaduct, died
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner identified the young woman killed in a crash on the 35th Street viaduct early Sunday, Aug. 21 as Lynnette Trinkle of Milwaukee. The medical examiner said she was 18. She died after she was "seen hanging out of a car window when she fell," the medical examiner's report says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed by ex who's 'roaming the streets,' family says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is searching for her sister's killer. Elexis Gridiron, 20, was shot and killed Aug. 12 near 76th and Brown Deer. Gridiron's sister, Deshay Campbell, said she knows who did this. Milwaukee police have not released any official information on the shooter, but Gridiron's family says...
