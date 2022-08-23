Someone yelled ‘gun’ during Salisbury football game, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say someone yelled “gun” at the Salisbury High School versus West Rowan High School football game Friday night.

This prompted fans to flee the stands and caused three people to get stepped on and injured during the evacuation.

On Monday, police told Queen City News someone at the game showed them a social media post about a shooting, but they were never able to confirm or find that post.

“I’ve seen a few fights at ballgames, but I’ve never seen the kind of panic that we had Friday night,” said Buddy Poole, General Manager of WSAT Radio, who was the public address announcer at the game Friday.

Poole was on the mic as a PA announcer, but Friday night, he was calling an emergency, telling fans to evacuate the high school football game at Salisbury High School against West Rowan.

“I saw some police cars kind of flying around the track, and it was a female police officer who came in the press box and said, ‘Evacuate the stadium, evacuate the stadium,'” said Poole.

Poole did not hear gunshots, but he thought there had been a shooting based on the reactions from people.

“I saw my guys who were broadcasting the game in the other booth, they sort of hit the deck,” said Poole.

Poole told the crew in the press box to stick a chair up to the door as a barricade.

” I saw all the players dive down on the field, and I saw the Salisbury players doing like this (motioning them to get down) to the West guys, and then the fans did the same thing too, so I knew that something serious was going on,” said Poole.

Veronica Guerrero got a panicked phone call from her son, who plays football at North Rowan, and was at the Salisbury-West game Friday.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’m ok, I’m ok,’ it was hard, it was hard,” said an emotional Guerrero.

Police say someone attending the game yelled out that there was a gun in the stadium, and that’s when the chaos broke out.

“I heard everybody screaming, crying, and it was horrible,” said Guerrero.

Police say they found no guns or evidence of shots fired inside the stadium.

Investigators say three people had minor injuries after being trampled in the confusion and evacuation of the stadium.

“I didn’t want to tell my husband and my kids that this was going on because they enjoy going to the games, and now my little ones are like, ‘I don’t want to go anymore,” said Guerrero.

Veronica says she won’t stop going to the games to watch her son play.

“All I can do is pray; I can’t take that away from him; he enjoys playing,” said Guerrero.

Police say there were metal detectors at the game Friday night, and police will continue to be present at the football games.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools did not respond on Monday when Queen City News left a message asking them if they’ll increase security at football games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.