WAAY-TV
Dangerous flooding in Mississippi
Strong flooding leads to half-submerged cars in Mississippi. Video courtesy of Charles Peek and The Weather Channel.
WAAY-TV
Anello Answers It: Overunning Explained
North Alabama and southern Tennessee have been no strangers to overcast skies, spotty drizzles and storms this week. The question is: Where are the cloud cover and the gloomy conditions coming from?. Portions of it are from overrunning and general gust fronts from the strong storms, torrential downpours and dense...
WTOK-TV
Flash flooding a problem Wednesday in Mississippi
(WTOK) - News 11 received reports of badly flooded streets in Union Wednesday morning including the downtown area. People said roads in front of the police department and near the elementary and high schools and near the football field are “lakes”. News 11 cameras were also out Wednesday,...
WAAY-TV
Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies
The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
apr.org
Wet winter weather coming to Alabama
Alabama is still dealing with summer temperatures, but winter is just around the corner. The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended winter weather forecast. Alabama’s winter is expected to be “shivery, wet and slushy.”. The Almanac says the Southeast will experience some shivers, especially during the month...
birminghammommy.com
Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th
You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
wbrc.com
Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.
Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County. The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected...
Theme for 2022 West Alabama Chirstmas Parade Announced
The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority released the theme and other details for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. This year's theme is "A Retro Christmas" and the parade will be held on December 5, beginning with the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m.
justshortofcrazy.com
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Boaters find unoccupied boat on Alabama lake, search underway for missing person
A search was underway for a person who went missing Wednesday while boating on an Alabama lake, state officials said Thursday. The person reportedly departed on a boat from the Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. Two hours later other boaters spotted an unoccupied...
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night promo feat. North Alabama coaches
All across North Alabama, high school football coaches know the best place for sports coverage you can count on is WAAY 31. Our sports team brings you highlights, scores and more during Big Game Friday Night, airing each Friday during the high school football season at 10:15 p.m. on WAAY 31 News and 11 p.m. on WAAY 31.6/This TV!
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
police1.com
Ala. officer dies in crash while driving home after shift
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. — A police officer in south Alabama died in a crash on Monday evening, officials said. Officer Ivan Lopez worked for the police department in Mount Vernon, a town of about 1,300 people in Mobile County. “I join all Alabama law enforcement in mourning the loss...
Body of boater who went missing on Lake Martin found, identified
A person has gone missing after their boat was found unoccupied on Lake Martin Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
Critically low number of football officials could mean changes to North Alabama game schedule
There's a critically low number of football officials this season. Mark Russell, the executive director of Huntsville Sports Commission, said if one official calls out, that could put a game at risk. "If we don't correct this, we're going to have to see more games on Thursday, maybe games on...
Missing Alabama father of 4 found dead in abandoned burning home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a missing father of four who was found in an abandoned home. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, was reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 8. The next day, Birmingham Police officers and fire officials responded to a call on the 1300 block of Eufaula Avenue for a house fire. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said an abandoned home was "engulfed in flames," and they were investigating the incident as arson and an unclassified death.
WalletHub: Alabama is the worst state to have a baby
One big challenge Alabamians face is immediate access to health care. While it's easier to find a hospital in booming areas in parts of North Alabama, people who live in some rural eastern cities have to drive hours to get to the nearest clinic.
