Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO