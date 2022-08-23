ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAAY-TV

Anello Answers It: Overunning Explained

North Alabama and southern Tennessee have been no strangers to overcast skies, spotty drizzles and storms this week. The question is: Where are the cloud cover and the gloomy conditions coming from?. Portions of it are from overrunning and general gust fronts from the strong storms, torrential downpours and dense...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOK-TV

Flash flooding a problem Wednesday in Mississippi

(WTOK) - News 11 received reports of badly flooded streets in Union Wednesday morning including the downtown area. People said roads in front of the police department and near the elementary and high schools and near the football field are “lakes”. News 11 cameras were also out Wednesday,...
DECATUR, MS
WAAY-TV

Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies

The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
KILLEN, AL
apr.org

Wet winter weather coming to Alabama

Alabama is still dealing with summer temperatures, but winter is just around the corner. The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended winter weather forecast. Alabama’s winter is expected to be “shivery, wet and slushy.”. The Almanac says the Southeast will experience some shivers, especially during the month...
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Central Alabama
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night promo feat. North Alabama coaches

All across North Alabama, high school football coaches know the best place for sports coverage you can count on is WAAY 31. Our sports team brings you highlights, scores and more during Big Game Friday Night, airing each Friday during the high school football season at 10:15 p.m. on WAAY 31 News and 11 p.m. on WAAY 31.6/This TV!
ALABAMA STATE
police1.com

Ala. officer dies in crash while driving home after shift

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. — A police officer in south Alabama died in a crash on Monday evening, officials said. Officer Ivan Lopez worked for the police department in Mount Vernon, a town of about 1,300 people in Mobile County. “I join all Alabama law enforcement in mourning the loss...
SUMMERDALE, AL
truecrimedaily

Missing Alabama father of 4 found dead in abandoned burning home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a missing father of four who was found in an abandoned home. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, was reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 8. The next day, Birmingham Police officers and fire officials responded to a call on the 1300 block of Eufaula Avenue for a house fire. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said an abandoned home was "engulfed in flames," and they were investigating the incident as arson and an unclassified death.

