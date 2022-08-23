ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
High water on Highway 281 leading to traffic delays

SAN ANTONIO — Heavy rain and high water have led to several traffic delays in San Antonio Wednesday morning. Officials are reporting that traffic is delayed along southbound Highway 281 between Thousand Oaks and Winding Way. Two right lanes right lanes were affected and officials said it was causing a delay of up to two hours. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Marshall Road and even up to Bulverde Road. At last check, around 9:20 a.m., the delay was only about 20 minutes.
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
Domestic violence murders decline in Bexar County, while calls and cases increase

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County District Judge Monique Diaz remembers when and why area leaders decided curbing domestic violence trends needed to be a collaborative effort. In 2019, the Texas Council of Family Violence reported Bexar County had the highest rate of domestic violence homicides committed by a man against a woman in 2018 in the entire state of Texas. Soon after, the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence was formed. Now, it holds six committees, one being healthcare.
