news4sanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews repairing damage from major accident at Southwest Side intersection
SAN ANTONIO - Crews are working to repair the damage from an accident on Thursday to a Southwest Side intersection. The accident happened at the intersection of Frio City Road and Ceralvo Street and heavily damaged utility poles and signage. Crews have been working over 12 hours to repair the...
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained
SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
Man in critical condition after he was shot on a sidewalk; police search for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a person who shot a man on a sidewalk on the city's northwest side. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday near an apartment complex close to NW Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said a man was outside...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect says he's found 'stairway to heaven' before dead man found at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead, lying in a pool of blood in a North Side house and a suspect is in custody after allegedly confessing the crime to the police dispatcher. The man's body was found just after 6 a.m. Friday at a house off Englewood Drive near Wonder Parkway.
news4sanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
San Antonio road rage leads to man pointing gun at 55-year-old woman
Police are searching for the suspect.
High water on Highway 281 leading to traffic delays
SAN ANTONIO — Heavy rain and high water have led to several traffic delays in San Antonio Wednesday morning. Officials are reporting that traffic is delayed along southbound Highway 281 between Thousand Oaks and Winding Way. Two right lanes right lanes were affected and officials said it was causing a delay of up to two hours. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Marshall Road and even up to Bulverde Road. At last check, around 9:20 a.m., the delay was only about 20 minutes.
news4sanantonio.com
SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody after early-morning standoff in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A suspected burglar was taken into custody by SWAT team members after a nearly three hour standoff early Thursday morning. The incident began around 4:30 a.m. when Schertz Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a home off Windy Meadow Court near Maske Road in Schertz.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
KENS 5
Caught on video: Thieves make off with 6-foot decor outside San Antonio business
SAN ANTONIO — A bizarre theft was caught on video when two men allegedly stole garden decor of a 6-foot rooster. It belongs to a longtime family business off Blanco Road near La Manda Boulevard. And the crime has left Angel Torres, owner of Mikes Hare Styles, scratching his head.
KSAT 12
1,047 Schertz PD cases were impacted in purge that destroyed decade’s worth of evidence
SCHERTZ – Schertz police said more than 1,000 cases were impacted in the purge of the department’s property room that led to evidence being destroyed or removed. The department said Friday that the review into the error has been completed, and the investigation determined that 1,047 cases — mostly in Guadalupe County — were impacted.
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
fox7austin.com
Texas mom found in 'deplorable' conditions, mold on parts of body; 3 adult children arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio mother has died after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says she was found in shockingly poor health in filthy conditions. The woman's three adult children have been arrested for their alleged neglect. 58-year-old Patricia Martinez was taken to a hospital on August 18...
KSAT 12
Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
'We are disappointed': Officer fired for punching pregnant woman can rejoin SAPD, arbiter decides
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer fired for punching a pregnant woman can return to the force, an arbitrator decided this week. The third-party reinstated officer Elizabeth Montoya, ruling her punishment too severe. Montoya will instead serve a 45-day suspension. “We are disappointed with the arbitrator’s decision...
Domestic violence murders decline in Bexar County, while calls and cases increase
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County District Judge Monique Diaz remembers when and why area leaders decided curbing domestic violence trends needed to be a collaborative effort. In 2019, the Texas Council of Family Violence reported Bexar County had the highest rate of domestic violence homicides committed by a man against a woman in 2018 in the entire state of Texas. Soon after, the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence was formed. Now, it holds six committees, one being healthcare.
