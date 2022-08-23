ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 3

Lanie Taylor
3d ago

what did that man do to the driver that caused him to need to defend himself? everyone has the right to self defense.

Reply(2)
5
wtae.com

Suspect flees after police chase and crash in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A driver being pursued by Monroeville police hit another person and continued to flee Friday night, Allegheny County police said. Watch the breaking news report in the video player above. The incident happened near William Penn Highway and Graham Boulevard in Wilkinsburg. "Monroeville officers were in...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

19-year-old killed in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex along Superior Avenue in Aliquippa, Beaver County. A 19-year-old male was shot and killed around 11 a.m. Friday. State police say the shooting happened in a breezeway common area on the building's second floor. Multiple shots...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh bar worker arrested in case of drink spiked with degreaser

A Pittsburgh man who is accused of spiking the drink of a co-worker at a Pittsburgh bar with a degreaser earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Allegheny County deputy sheriffs, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials. The suspect, Gregory L. Evans Jr, 30, of the North Side, allegedly poured...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County insurance agent accused of working with expired license, taking money for policy that wasn't issued

An Armstrong County insurance agent will stand trial on charges he operated with an expired license and took money from a customer for a policy that was never issued. The state attorney general charged Thomas John Scheeran, 41, of the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in East Franklin with a felony count of working as an unlicensed insurance broker along with misdemeanor counts of theft, tampering with records, theft by deception and misappropriation of funds.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Oliver man accused of pistol whipping 2 people in Clairton

A Mt. Oliver man was arrested by Allegheny County police in connection with the assault of two people Monday night in Clairton. Clairton police asked the county to assist after officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Marion Circle shortly after 9:30 p.m. When...
CLAIRTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper

John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
PITCAIRN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Multiple businesses broken into in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after multiple businesses in Shadyside were broken damaged or burglarized. Watch the report from Shadyside in the video player above. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist saw broken glass at five businesses along Aiken, Copeland and Walnut streets. We obtained surveillance footage from early...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

