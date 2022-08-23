Read full article on original website
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan Republicans prepare for Saturday’s nominating convention
The Michigan Republican Party's nominating convention in Lansing Saturday will be an effort at building party unity against a backdrop of friction over who will be the party's lieutenant governor nominee. They’ll also officially nominate candidates for attorney general and secretary of state. Party spokesperson Gustavo Portela said Republicans...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan AG: East Lansing officers justified in use of force; Ogemaw County deputy to face charges
Two use-of-force cases reviewed by the Michigan attorney general's Public Integrity Unit reached two different results, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday. Nessel will not pursue charges against East Lansing Police Department officers who shot a suspect in a Meijer parking lot this past April, but the attorney general's office will charge an Ogemaw County sheriff's deputy who Nessel said assaulted an autistic resident of an assisted living home while responding to a call last year.
Comments / 0