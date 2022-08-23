Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
959theriver.com
Win a 4-Pack of Passes to Peppa Pig World of Play AND Legoland!
Listen to Scott Mackay in the morning everyday this week at 8:35a for your chance to win a family fourpack of tickets to Peppa Pig World of Play AND Legoland!. Peppa Pig World of Play is an indoor play attraction for pre-school age children and their families. There are 14...
959theriver.com
A toy left behind at Joliet’s Pilcher Park Nature Center Becoming Social Media Sensation
A child’s toy stuffed animal named “Odie” has turned into a social media darling. Odie was left at Pilcher Park on Tuesday, August 10th and the staff at the park decided to post Odie’s journey on their Facebook page with the caption,”Please help me find my person! I was left at the park on Tuesday. The nice people who work at the Nature Center are taking good care of me, but I miss my owner.”
959theriver.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
959theriver.com
Lockport: Beer Tasting Fundraiser For Local Hospital
The City of Lockport one of their newest restaurants is helping Silver Cross Hospital raise money. The Tangled Roots Beer Tasting will take place on September 8th between 5pm and 9pm at Lock & Mule in downtown Lockport. There will be complimentary valet provided by the City of Lockport. To register click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
959theriver.com
Security Breach At Chicago FBI Field Office
No one is hurt following a security breach at the FBI field office in Chicago. Officials say someone jumped the fence and began throwing rocks at the office on the Near West Side. The person was detained and Chicago police took them to the hospital for evaluation. The facility remains secure.
959theriver.com
Celebrate 20th anniversary of Forest Preserve’s Woods Walk hiking challenge
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Woods Walk by trekking on trails throughout Will County. The popular, self-paced Forest Preserve District of Will County hiking program kicks off Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Hike seven of 10 designated trails to earn a commemorative medallion. “It has been a beloved...
959theriver.com
Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends
Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
959theriver.com
IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
RELATED PEOPLE
959theriver.com
Plainfield School District 202: Meadow View ES students turn lemonade stand into fundraiser
Two Meadow View Elementary School students are making a difference in the community one glass of lemonade at a time. Kindergarten Aubrey Kopecky and her friend, second-grader Emma Hutchinson run the Aubrey and Emma’s LemonAid stand. The girls raise money for community members in need or for specific causes,...
959theriver.com
Mega Millions Winning Lottery Ticket Remains Unclaimed
The Mega Millions winning lottery ticket sold last month in Illinois remains unclaimed. Someone bought a ticket at a Speedway in Des Plaines worth more than one-point-three-billion-dollars, the third largest jackpot of all time. The winner has 12 months from the draw date to claim their winnings. The person can chose to remain anonymous.
959theriver.com
Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery
A domestic violence investigation in Joliet has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. On Tuesday night just before 10:00 am, Joliet Police were called to a house in the 400 block of North Nicholson Street for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation by authorities led to the arrest of Nicholas Rios of Joliet. Rios and a woman were involved in an argument when he allegedly grew angry and forcefully entered a bedroom where the victim was located. He is then said to have pushed the victim down, causing the victim to strike her head on a nearby table. Joliet Police tell WJOL that Rios then began choking the victim with both hands while she was on the ground. He also had the victim’s cell phone and refused to give it to her; however, the victim was eventually able to access her phone and call 911. Rios was on the scene and was placed into custody without incident.
959theriver.com
Will County Seeking Feedback on Paratransit and Dial-a-Ride Services
Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has announced the opening of the public engagement period for Access Will County, which will evaluate county-wide paratransit and dial-a-ride services and mobility options. Residents are invited to take a survey if they use paratransit or dial-a-ride services, or if they are interested in using a similar service in the future. The survey will be open until October 5, 2022. The survey is part of the public engagement period of the Paratransit Integration and Efficiency Study, which will evaluate existing services, identify gaps in service relative to community needs, and evaluate alternatives for coordination of services. The study is funded by a $200,000 grant from Pace Suburban Bus and is expected to be completed by May 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
959theriver.com
A Refresher on When to Stop, When NOT to Stop When Passing a School Bus
Hey, just a quick refresher here as we settle into our school year routines. When you see a bus, there are times when you must stop, and there are times when you do NOT stop!. Obviously, if you fail to stop when the law dictates, you are putting children in harms way. On the flipside, stopping when you are NOT supposed to – like on the opposite side of a four-lane road – can be just as dangerous!
959theriver.com
Will County Correctional Officer Terminated Due to Order Of Protection Against Him
Will County Sheriff’s Office has terminated an employee. Correctional Officer Louaai Tomalieh was advised of his termination from his position at the Adult Detention Facility on August 15, 2022. Since an Order of Protection was issued to a fellow ADF employee, because of the actions he took against that employee in January 2022, Tomalieh is unable to perform the basic functions of his position and therefore terminated. In the Order of Protection it states that Tomalieh is required to stay 100 feet away from the ADF employee and have no communication from April 2022 thru April 2024. Consequently, there is no way the Sheriff’s Office can ensure compliance with the status of that Order of Protection.
Comments / 0