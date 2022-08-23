Ronald Schmidt

Read full article on original website
Kelly Klumb
Kelly Klumb (nee Schmidt) of West Bend passed peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 50. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Gary and Nancy (Nee Kozieja) Schmidt. Kelly was a 1990 graduate of Greenfield High School. She married the love of her life, Gary Klumb on November 2, 1996, in Richfield. Kelly worked at MOOG Inc., an Aerospace Company in Menomonee Falls. She enjoyed gardening in her flower garden and cooking. Most of all Kelly loved being with her family, which included her beagles.
Robert Edward Laabs, 83
Robert Edward Laabs of Jackson, formerly of Grafton, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Freistadt to Elmer and Mildred Laabs on August 24, 1938, and they referred to him as “Little Bobby.” Bob married Sharon Kornfehl (1941-2008) on June 27, 1959, in Milwaukee and together they had four children. After his wife’s passing, he was united in marriage to Shirley Krejci on April 24, 2011, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton.
David (Dave) Eugene Marvin
June 26, 1934 - Aug. 19, 2022. David (Dave) Eugene Marvin passed away August 19, 2022, in Oconomowoc, at age 88. David was born June 26, 1934, in Pecatonica, Ill., to Donald and Dorothy (nee Hamm) Marvin. David lived his younger years in Beaver Dam and Le Sueur, Minn. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1952.
Richard ‘Dick’ Engebretson
July 5, 1937 - July 28, 2022. Richard “Dick” Engebretson, age 85, of Oconomowoc, passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on July 5, 1937, to LeRoy and Fran Engebretson in West Allis. A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
Erline M. Humphrey
Jan. 31, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2022. Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Clare Sedlacek and Chaplain Nick Slater officiating. A gathering of friends and relatives will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
James R. ‘Jim’ Hill
Oct. 6, 1973 - Aug. 19, 2022. James R. ‘Jim’ Hill, 48, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Watertown. Jim was born October 6, 1973, in Watertown, the son of Richard and Darlene (Schommer) Hill. He attended...
John Walther
John Walther, a Vietnam veteran and longtime resident of West Allis, Waukesha and Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, at the age 77, surrounded by family. Jack, as he was known by all, was born July 17, 1945, to Fred and Agnes (Murdock) Walther and attended Waukesha South High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marines in 1962. As a corporal for the Marine Corps, Jack, served two tours during the Vietnam War. Jack didn’t speak much about his time in Vietnam, but he proudly donned a Vietnam Vet baseball cap wherever he went, and collected red poppy flowers to remember and honor his friends who died for our country.
William (Bill) George Wierdsma
July 9, 1931 - Aug. 18, 2022. William (Bill) George Wierdsma, 91, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born on July 9, 1931, in Milwaukee, to Oliver William Wierdsma and Tena Potgeter Wierdsma. He is the loving father of Steven (Sandy) Wierdsma,...
Alan Douglas Parker
Alan Douglas Parker, age 76, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on August 23, 2022. Alan was born in Wellsville, N.Y., on September 21, 1945, to Bert and Geraldine (nee Ryan) Parker. Alan is survived by the love of his life, Diana; his furry companions, Lucy and Zoe; along with...
A. Earl Faulkner
July 24, 1943 - Aug. 21, 2022. A. Earl Faulkner of Waukesha died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 79. He was born in Waukesha on July 24, 1943, the son of Fred and Emma (nee Schumacher) Faulkner. Earl worked for Charnwood Farms for...
Sandra Kay Anzia ‘Sandy’
Sandra Kay Anzia “Sandy” of West Bend passed peacefully surrounded by her family on August 7, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Port Washington, the daughter of Raymond and Jeanne (nee Lanners) Noster. Sandy graduated from West Bend High School and married the love of her life, Michael J. Anzia, on August 24, 1968, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton. After first devoting time to raising her children, she later worked in the West Bend School District in Food Service. Sandy especially enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for being an excellent cook. Sandy also enjoyed reading, playing cards, fishing, gambling, the Green Bay Packers, and Winne the Pooh. Most of all though, she enjoyed and cherished spending time with her family and grand-doggies.
Shirley Virginia Christie
Shirley Virginia Christie (nee Paulsen) of West Bend was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Shirley was born in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Adolf and Mamie (nee Ackerson) Paulsen. She married Walter Lee Christie in 1974. Before her marriage, Shirley trained and competed in horse shows, and played violin in Marshfield Symphony until 1974. She worked on her family farm before and after her father’s death in 1961. Shirley then started work as a secretary in branch office of World Book, in Wisconsin Rapids. After marriage she and Walter moved to Milwaukee, Brown Deer, Jackson, and West Bend, she retired from Johnson Controls in 1998.
Elizabeth Marie Jones
Dec. 22, 1929 - Aug. 23, 2022. Elizabeth Marie Jones, Ph.D., passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022, at the age of 92. Elizabeth was born in Waukesha on December 22, 1929. Her first employment was at a Waukesha grocery store at age 11 and she later worked at the Boston Store. She began teaching at Dousman Elementary School in 1968 and taught at Kettle Moraine Middle School until she retired in 1993. She was also an adjunct professor at the National College of Education. She obtained a BA in English from Carroll College, an MS with emphasis on Gifted and Talented and a PhD with emphasis on Curriculum and Instruction, both from UW-Milwaukee. She also served on many civic groups over the years, PTA, AAUW and church groups, to name a few.
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson
MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
Nancy Sazama (nee Thelen)
Nancy Sazama (nee Thelen) Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, we said goodbye to a wonderful wife, mother and friend. Nancy passed peacefully surrounded by her family, who will miss her dearly, but are comforted knowing she is no longer in pain. She was the cherished wife of Steve Sazama, loving...
Country in the Burg
Join us for 2 nights of incredible country talent in the heart of Cedarburg, Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27, 2022. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Our goal is to bring some of the top country music artist to Cedarburg WI. To raise money for our Military, Children’s Hospital and other great local charities.
A quarter century on the links
TOWN OF HARTFORD — Washington County held a 25th Anniversary Jubilee for the Washington County Golf Course and celebrated the endowment that will fund and preserve the course and other county parks and trails on Wednesday. Bernie Ziegler and Robert Rolfs helped set up the public-private partnership that created...
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
Kettle Moraine vs. Waukesha North girls tennis - 08/23/2022
The Kettle Moraine girls tennis team swept Waukesha North 7-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 23. To get access to the full game recap and more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://gmtoday.com/wfpromo.
Bug & Goose Play Café expanding to Delafield
DELAFIELD — A second Bug & Goose Play Café is being created in Delafield. According to a Facebook page post, the owner hopes to have the new location at 2850 Heritage Dr. open in late September or early October. It will join the existing location at 13448 Watertown Plank Rd. in Elm Grove.
