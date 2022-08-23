Ronald Schmidt

Dec. 22, 1929 - Aug. 23, 2022. Elizabeth Marie Jones, Ph.D., passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022, at the age of 92. Elizabeth was born in Waukesha on December 22, 1929. Her first employment was at a Waukesha grocery store at age 11 and she later worked at the Boston Store. She began teaching at Dousman Elementary School in 1968 and taught at Kettle Moraine Middle School until she retired in 1993. She was also an adjunct professor at the National College of Education. She obtained a BA in English from Carroll College, an MS with emphasis on Gifted and Talented and a PhD with emphasis on Curriculum and Instruction, both from UW-Milwaukee. She also served on many civic groups over the years, PTA, AAUW and church groups, to name a few.

