Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake Wells
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kelly Klumb
Kelly Klumb (nee Schmidt) of West Bend passed peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 50. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Gary and Nancy (Nee Kozieja) Schmidt. Kelly was a 1990 graduate of Greenfield High School. She married the love of her life, Gary Klumb on November 2, 1996, in Richfield. Kelly worked at MOOG Inc., an Aerospace Company in Menomonee Falls. She enjoyed gardening in her flower garden and cooking. Most of all Kelly loved being with her family, which included her beagles.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson
MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard ‘Dick’ Engebretson
July 5, 1937 - July 28, 2022. Richard “Dick” Engebretson, age 85, of Oconomowoc, passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on July 5, 1937, to LeRoy and Fran Engebretson in West Allis. A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Erline M. Humphrey
Jan. 31, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2022. Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Clare Sedlacek and Chaplain Nick Slater officiating. A gathering of friends and relatives will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marvin Kopp
June 24, 1925 - July 30, 2022. Marvin Kopp, 97, of Pewaukee, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in his home of natural causes. Marvin was born on June 24, 1925, in White Plains, N.Y. He entered Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., in 1942. In 1944 Marvin joined the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A quarter century on the links
TOWN OF HARTFORD — Washington County held a 25th Anniversary Jubilee for the Washington County Golf Course and celebrated the endowment that will fund and preserve the course and other county parks and trails on Wednesday. Bernie Ziegler and Robert Rolfs helped set up the public-private partnership that created...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Country in the Burg
Join us for 2 nights of incredible country talent in the heart of Cedarburg, Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27, 2022. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Our goal is to bring some of the top country music artist to Cedarburg WI. To raise money for our Military, Children’s Hospital and other great local charities.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sandra Kay Anzia ‘Sandy’
Sandra Kay Anzia “Sandy” of West Bend passed peacefully surrounded by her family on August 7, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Port Washington, the daughter of Raymond and Jeanne (nee Lanners) Noster. Sandy graduated from West Bend High School and married the love of her life, Michael J. Anzia, on August 24, 1968, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton. After first devoting time to raising her children, she later worked in the West Bend School District in Food Service. Sandy especially enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for being an excellent cook. Sandy also enjoyed reading, playing cards, fishing, gambling, the Green Bay Packers, and Winne the Pooh. Most of all though, she enjoyed and cherished spending time with her family and grand-doggies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nancy Sazama (nee Thelen)
Nancy Sazama (nee Thelen) Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, we said goodbye to a wonderful wife, mother and friend. Nancy passed peacefully surrounded by her family, who will miss her dearly, but are comforted knowing she is no longer in pain. She was the cherished wife of Steve Sazama, loving...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘We’re just beginning to see God’s dream’
TOWN OF TRENTON — Three years in the making, Ozaukee Christian School (OCS) held a ribbon cutting ceremony and public open house for the school Thursday. Board vice president Dave Swartz opened the ceremony by telling those gathered about the journey the committee had taken in the last three years, going from Saukville to its new location in the Town of Trenton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bug & Goose Play Café expanding to Delafield
DELAFIELD — A second Bug & Goose Play Café is being created in Delafield. According to a Facebook page post, the owner hopes to have the new location at 2850 Heritage Dr. open in late September or early October. It will join the existing location at 13448 Watertown Plank Rd. in Elm Grove.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kettle Moraine vs. Waukesha North girls tennis - 08/23/2022
The Kettle Moraine girls tennis team swept Waukesha North 7-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 23. To get access to the full game recap and more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://gmtoday.com/wfpromo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Connecting the community to the ‘natural world’
WEST BEND — Kate Peters, a self-proclaimed outdoor enthusiast, is channeling her passion with two new businesses at 277 S. Main St. in West Bend. Her event rental venue, Kate’s Place, offers guests an “Instagram-worthy” space to host events; and Orenda Outdoors, a business focused on kayaking adventures, provides guests with tours of the Milwaukee River. Both, said Peters, were inspired by “our connection to the natural world.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Otto’s Fine Art Academy opening another location in Mukwonago
WAUKESHA — Students at Otto’s Fine Art Academy busily worked on their assemblage animal projects with paper, cardboard, wire and other found objects on Thursday with owner Melissa Hillmer, in preparation for their gallery showing today. The sculpture project was a part of a week-long summer camp, the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carroll University announces new dean for School of Business
WAUKESHA — Carroll University announced that Dr. Kevin Trainor is the new dean for the School of Business. Trainor joins Carroll from Northern Arizona University, where he was a professor of marketing and founding director of the Professional Selling Program at The W.A. Franke College of Business. He brings over 25 years of experience in marketing, customer relationship management, student success initiatives, program development and technology implementation.
Greater Milwaukee Today
State champions ready to begin encore
OCONOMOWOC — “Can You Top This?” was a groundbreaking, audience-participation program that hit the airwaves in 1940 and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1989. It inspired a television series in the 1950s and a TV game show in the 1970s. Five decades later,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The Kevin Prater Band plays Music on the Mill
HARTFORD — Tuesday night brought a big crowd to the Jack Russell Memorial Library in Hartford to listen to bluegrass, gospel, classic rock and grassed up vintage rock by a Kentucky native band, The Kevin Prater Band. The favorites in the instruments were the banjo and violin. The Music...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bringing ‘that small-town charm’ to downtown Hartland
HARTLAND — Little DippeRz, LLC is set to open Saturday during Hartland’s annual Sidewalk Sale. The new ice cream shop is owned by Tanya Little and located at 230 Pawling Ave. Having done some traveling, Little realized that compared to other areas, downtown Hartland was lacking an ice...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A complementary pairing: Chefs partner with Inn at Pine Terrace for event space, use of kitchen
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Hospitality has found a new home at the Inn at Pine Terrace, which executive chef Chris Ghobrial plans to use as his base of operations for his food truck and for the private dining experiences he provides to clients. While 18 Acres Hospitality will not be the exclusive caterer to the recently renovated Inn at Pine Terrace, it will be the preferred choice.
Comments / 0