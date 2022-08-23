Sandra Kay Anzia “Sandy” of West Bend passed peacefully surrounded by her family on August 7, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Port Washington, the daughter of Raymond and Jeanne (nee Lanners) Noster. Sandy graduated from West Bend High School and married the love of her life, Michael J. Anzia, on August 24, 1968, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton. After first devoting time to raising her children, she later worked in the West Bend School District in Food Service. Sandy especially enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for being an excellent cook. Sandy also enjoyed reading, playing cards, fishing, gambling, the Green Bay Packers, and Winne the Pooh. Most of all though, she enjoyed and cherished spending time with her family and grand-doggies.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO