Greater Milwaukee Today
Kelly Klumb
Kelly Klumb (nee Schmidt) of West Bend passed peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 50. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Gary and Nancy (Nee Kozieja) Schmidt. Kelly was a 1990 graduate of Greenfield High School. She married the love of her life, Gary Klumb on November 2, 1996, in Richfield. Kelly worked at MOOG Inc., an Aerospace Company in Menomonee Falls. She enjoyed gardening in her flower garden and cooking. Most of all Kelly loved being with her family, which included her beagles.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A. Earl Faulkner
July 24, 1943 - Aug. 21, 2022. A. Earl Faulkner of Waukesha died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 79. He was born in Waukesha on July 24, 1943, the son of Fred and Emma (nee Schumacher) Faulkner. Earl worked for Charnwood Farms for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sandra Kay Anzia ‘Sandy’
Sandra Kay Anzia “Sandy” of West Bend passed peacefully surrounded by her family on August 7, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Port Washington, the daughter of Raymond and Jeanne (nee Lanners) Noster. Sandy graduated from West Bend High School and married the love of her life, Michael J. Anzia, on August 24, 1968, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton. After first devoting time to raising her children, she later worked in the West Bend School District in Food Service. Sandy especially enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for being an excellent cook. Sandy also enjoyed reading, playing cards, fishing, gambling, the Green Bay Packers, and Winne the Pooh. Most of all though, she enjoyed and cherished spending time with her family and grand-doggies.
Greater Milwaukee Today
John Walther
John Walther, a Vietnam veteran and longtime resident of West Allis, Waukesha and Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, at the age 77, surrounded by family. Jack, as he was known by all, was born July 17, 1945, to Fred and Agnes (Murdock) Walther and attended Waukesha South High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marines in 1962. As a corporal for the Marine Corps, Jack, served two tours during the Vietnam War. Jack didn’t speak much about his time in Vietnam, but he proudly donned a Vietnam Vet baseball cap wherever he went, and collected red poppy flowers to remember and honor his friends who died for our country.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Erline M. Humphrey
Jan. 31, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2022. Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Clare Sedlacek and Chaplain Nick Slater officiating. A gathering of friends and relatives will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gary P. Erdman
Gary P. Erdman of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer at age 66. He was born in Milwaukee on April 19, 1956, the son of Ken and Pearl (nee Kruger) Erdman. Gary worked as an operating engineer for many years...
Greater Milwaukee Today
David (Dave) Eugene Marvin
June 26, 1934 - Aug. 19, 2022. David (Dave) Eugene Marvin passed away August 19, 2022, in Oconomowoc, at age 88. David was born June 26, 1934, in Pecatonica, Ill., to Donald and Dorothy (nee Hamm) Marvin. David lived his younger years in Beaver Dam and Le Sueur, Minn. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1952.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nancy Sazama (nee Thelen)
Nancy Sazama (nee Thelen) Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, we said goodbye to a wonderful wife, mother and friend. Nancy passed peacefully surrounded by her family, who will miss her dearly, but are comforted knowing she is no longer in pain. She was the cherished wife of Steve Sazama, loving...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard ‘Dick’ Engebretson
July 5, 1937 - July 28, 2022. Richard “Dick” Engebretson, age 85, of Oconomowoc, passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on July 5, 1937, to LeRoy and Fran Engebretson in West Allis. A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
William (Bill) George Wierdsma
July 9, 1931 - Aug. 18, 2022. William (Bill) George Wierdsma, 91, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born on July 9, 1931, in Milwaukee, to Oliver William Wierdsma and Tena Potgeter Wierdsma. He is the loving father of Steven (Sandy) Wierdsma,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shirley Virginia Christie
Shirley Virginia Christie (nee Paulsen) of West Bend was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Shirley was born in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Adolf and Mamie (nee Ackerson) Paulsen. She married Walter Lee Christie in 1974. Before her marriage, Shirley trained and competed in horse shows, and played violin in Marshfield Symphony until 1974. She worked on her family farm before and after her father’s death in 1961. Shirley then started work as a secretary in branch office of World Book, in Wisconsin Rapids. After marriage she and Walter moved to Milwaukee, Brown Deer, Jackson, and West Bend, she retired from Johnson Controls in 1998.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marvin Kopp
June 24, 1925 - July 30, 2022. Marvin Kopp, 97, of Pewaukee, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in his home of natural causes. Marvin was born on June 24, 1925, in White Plains, N.Y. He entered Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., in 1942. In 1944 Marvin joined the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Country in the Burg
Join us for 2 nights of incredible country talent in the heart of Cedarburg, Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27, 2022. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Our goal is to bring some of the top country music artist to Cedarburg WI. To raise money for our Military, Children’s Hospital and other great local charities.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson
MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha State Bank hires Gramza as controller
WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, has hired Melissa Gramza as controller. “Melissa’s strong financial and accounting experience makes her uniquely qualified to build on our foundation of success, and we are proud to welcome her to the Waukesha State Bank team,” said Ann Pascavis, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president–chief financial officer.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A quarter century on the links
TOWN OF HARTFORD — Washington County held a 25th Anniversary Jubilee for the Washington County Golf Course and celebrated the endowment that will fund and preserve the course and other county parks and trails on Wednesday. Bernie Ziegler and Robert Rolfs helped set up the public-private partnership that created...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington Park Wednesdays
Join us every Wednesday from July 13th through August 31st in Washinton Park for a night of music and fun!. The 2022 “Washington Park Wednesdays” (WPW) summer concert series is supported by Washington Park Neighbors, this year’s season sponsor, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, and many other community organizations, to bring cultural events to local families for free.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Connecting the community to the ‘natural world’
WEST BEND — Kate Peters, a self-proclaimed outdoor enthusiast, is channeling her passion with two new businesses at 277 S. Main St. in West Bend. Her event rental venue, Kate’s Place, offers guests an “Instagram-worthy” space to host events; and Orenda Outdoors, a business focused on kayaking adventures, provides guests with tours of the Milwaukee River. Both, said Peters, were inspired by “our connection to the natural world.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Otto’s Fine Art Academy opening another location in Mukwonago
WAUKESHA — Students at Otto’s Fine Art Academy busily worked on their assemblage animal projects with paper, cardboard, wire and other found objects on Thursday with owner Melissa Hillmer, in preparation for their gallery showing today. The sculpture project was a part of a week-long summer camp, the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spirit Halloween opens in former Ben Franklin space
OCONOMOWOC — While not a permanent occupant, the empty Ben Franklin Crafts store in Whitman Park will at least have a temporary tenant in Spirit Halloween. The costume and Halloween decorations store is now open at 1083 Summit Ave. The popular arts and craft store closed in fall of...
