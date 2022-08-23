Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkupstate.com
The head of NY’s Cannabis Control Board dropped some big news today
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. At an Albany cannabis conference on Friday, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright provided NY Cannabis Insider with specifics on...
WRGB
NY cannabis officials now accepting applications for state's first retail dispensaries
New York State (WRGB) — It’s the moment many have been waiting for since New York legalized marijuana. The state Office of Cannabis Management is officially accepting applications for Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licenses, also called CAURD licenses. In order to be eligible, you or an immediate...
First NY marijuana dispensary license application now open; priority given to those with prior convictions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Applications are now open for the first retail dispensaries for legal adult-use cannabis sales in New York State since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021. Applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) opened...
newyorkupstate.com
Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law
Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY cannabis regulators release number of first-round dispensaries by region
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. New York’s Office of Cannabis Management has released the number of conditional marijuana dispensaries the state will allow for each...
New York State to open applications for retail cannabis licenses
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York State is scheduled to open up its online portal Thursday to what is expected to be thousands of applicants seeking a dispensary license to sell recreational-use marijuana. More information can be found on the Office of Cannabis Management website. PIX11’s Jay Dow has more in the video player above.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
marijuanamoment.net
Here’s How Many Marijuana Shops New York Plans To Approve In Each Region Of The State In The First Licensing Round
With New York regulators set to begin accepting applications for the first round of adult-use marijuana retailer licenses for justice-involved people on Thursday, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has released a regional breakdown showing how those initial dispensary approvals will be distributed in regions across the state. This is...
NBC New York
Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads
The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month. The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.
CDC Says New York State Saw the Biggest Decline in Life Expectancy
The past few years have been trying, and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the story. Are people in the U.S. living shorter lives? The CDC says we're in a bit of a decline. According to their numbers, New York state saw the biggest decline...
NY residents warned about invasive species, the box tree moth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
2 Cities In New York State In Top 20 Places With Highest Murder Rates
Two cities in New York State have made the top 20 list of places with the most murders this year. 24/7 Wall St. conducted a study of cities in the United States with the highest murder rates. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a...
Facing closure, Finger Lakes bitcoin miners boost revenue as they confront second environmental violation
The Greenridge Generation power plant on the banks of Seneca Lake, in Dresden, New York, October 15, 2021. Greenidge Generation, a cryptocurrency farm housed in a natural gas plant, has remained open while it appeals a denied air permit. It now faces questions around its water permit and its potential destruction of aquatic wildlife. [ more › ]
New class of Drug Recognition Experts announced
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced the newest class of Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) on Wednesday. DREs are extensively trained to see signs of impairment other than from alcohol. The state now has 390 DREs in service.
NYC construction union seeks 200 labor apprentices, here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City construction union will seek 200 labor apprentices starting in late September, the New York Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Construction and General Building Laborers, Local Union 79, will conduct the recruitment effort between...
travelnoire.com
21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View
When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”
New York Needs to Make This Law For ALL Fast Food Restaurants
New York State should make it a law that all fast food restaurants have to have these simple, but important things. Not only for convenience but also for emergencies. In New York State there are over 20,000 restaurants of all kinds and flavors. New York has some of, if not the, best food in the world. From the Wings and Beef on 'Weck in Buffalo to the Pizza and bag3ls in New York City, which are the stereotypical things to fall back on here. You can find every ethnicity and flavor across the entire state. New York State also has thousands of drive-thru fast food restaurants. Church's is reportedly the most popular. There are of course the standards like McDonald's, Wendy's Burger King, Taco Bell, Chik-fil-a, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Sonic. There are also regional favorites like Might Taco and White Castle.
Comments / 0