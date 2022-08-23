ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkupstate.com

The head of NY’s Cannabis Control Board dropped some big news today

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. At an Albany cannabis conference on Friday, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright provided NY Cannabis Insider with specifics on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law

Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packaging And Labeling#Taxation#Cannabis Industry#Processors#Marijuana#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ny Cannabis Insider#Nycgpa
PIX11

New York State to open applications for retail cannabis licenses

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York State is scheduled to open up its online portal Thursday to what is expected to be thousands of applicants seeking a dispensary license to sell recreational-use marijuana. More information can be found on the Office of Cannabis Management website. PIX11’s Jay Dow has more in the video player above.
RETAIL
marijuanamoment.net

Here’s How Many Marijuana Shops New York Plans To Approve In Each Region Of The State In The First Licensing Round

With New York regulators set to begin accepting applications for the first round of adult-use marijuana retailer licenses for justice-involved people on Thursday, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has released a regional breakdown showing how those initial dispensary approvals will be distributed in regions across the state. This is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

NY residents warned about invasive species, the box tree moth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
travelnoire.com

21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View

When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State

There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
TRAFFIC
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Needs to Make This Law For ALL Fast Food Restaurants

New York State should make it a law that all fast food restaurants have to have these simple, but important things. Not only for convenience but also for emergencies. In New York State there are over 20,000 restaurants of all kinds and flavors. New York has some of, if not the, best food in the world. From the Wings and Beef on 'Weck in Buffalo to the Pizza and bag3ls in New York City, which are the stereotypical things to fall back on here. You can find every ethnicity and flavor across the entire state. New York State also has thousands of drive-thru fast food restaurants. Church's is reportedly the most popular. There are of course the standards like McDonald's, Wendy's Burger King, Taco Bell, Chik-fil-a, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Sonic. There are also regional favorites like Might Taco and White Castle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy