Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney

Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Voters’ Message to Poison Peddlers

Cops love to call the local druggies they round up “poison peddlers.” But a two-bit druggie you’ll never hear of again is nothing compared to the poison peddlers of politics who run campaigns and get elected while trafficking in lies, bigotries and ideological toxins long enough to ruin lives and smear communities before their mendacity catches up to them–before our notoriously comatose electorate flickers back to life long enough to vote them the hell out.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Election Day in Flagler County: Here's what to know

Aug. 23 is the last day of in-person voting for the primary election in Florida: There are four nonpartisan races on today's primary ballot in Flagler County, plus another four races each on the Democratic and Republican ballots. Palm Coast residents will also vote for their next District 2 City...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election

ORMOND BEACH – With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Three challengers oust incumbents: Leann Pennington, Sally Hunt, Christy Chong elected to local boards

Challengers ousted three out of four incumbents in local primary races in Flagler County in the Aug. 23 primary election. Leann Pennington beat incumbent Joe Mullins n a landslide in the race for the District 4 Flagler County Commission race, while two School Board seats are changing: Sally Hunt beat incumbent Jill Woolbright for the District 1 seat, and Christy Chong beat longtime board member Trevor Tucker for the District 4 seat.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount

2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections, Lisa Lewis, recounted votes...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Commissioner Joe Mullins Defeated by Leann Pennington

Incumbent County Commissioner Joe Mullins has been defeated in his effort to win re-election by challenger Leann Pennington. Mullins has acknowledged Pennington's win. Pennington will go on to face NPA candidate Jane Gentile-Youd in the November election. "Voters have spoken and time to move forward," Mullins said. "It has been...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Volusia County set for several runoffs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As election results rolled in Tuesday night, a Republican watch party in Daytona Beach had multiple candidates in attendance who were thanking their supporters. What You Need To Know. That includes Jake Johansson, one of the candidates for the Volusia County Council at-large seat. He...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Many mini-warehouses going up in Volusia

Volusia County’s red hot housing boom is fueling another growing industry – self-storage warehouses. “Our industry mirrors the housing industry, so with the housing industry booming right now in Florida, that’s why pretty much everyone is seeing such an uptick in storage facilities at the moment,” said Emma Clark, human resources and operations manager for All Aboard Storage.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Leann Pennington, Greg Hansen, Theresa Pontieri lead in primary results

hometownnewsvolusia.com

DSC hosts ceremony for new Deltona building

Daytona State College kicked off construction of a new multi-disciplinary classroom and laboratory building with a groundbreaking ceremony on its Deltona Campus Aug. 17. The facility, scheduled to open in Spring 2024, will be home to the college’s nursing, sonography and high-tech CNC Machining programs, supporting up to 120 nursing students, up to 40 CNC training students and up to 100 students in a new sonography program.
DELTONA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Thank You Flagler Voters

It’s been a long time coming and seemed as if it would never get here. Primary Election Day 2022. As the dust settles, the last round is bought in celebration and the back slapping subsides, one thing is clear – the dirty campaign tactics are turning voters off, in a big way. They’re gravitating to candidates talking policy, issues and solutions.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters

To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
THE VILLAGES, FL

