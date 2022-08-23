Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney
Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Voters’ Message to Poison Peddlers
Cops love to call the local druggies they round up “poison peddlers.” But a two-bit druggie you’ll never hear of again is nothing compared to the poison peddlers of politics who run campaigns and get elected while trafficking in lies, bigotries and ideological toxins long enough to ruin lives and smear communities before their mendacity catches up to them–before our notoriously comatose electorate flickers back to life long enough to vote them the hell out.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Rick Staly Denied Additional $700,000 in Funds by Flagler County Commission
BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly won’t be receiving the $700,000 funding for deputy pay raises that he requested from the County Commission. The decision was made Wednesday in a 3-2 decision that saw Chairman Joe Mullins, who was voted out of office on Tuesday, casting the deciding vote.
palmcoastobserver.com
Election Day in Flagler County: Here's what to know
Aug. 23 is the last day of in-person voting for the primary election in Florida: There are four nonpartisan races on today's primary ballot in Flagler County, plus another four races each on the Democratic and Republican ballots. Palm Coast residents will also vote for their next District 2 City...
askflagler.com
DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election
ORMOND BEACH – With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 25, 2022
Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast’s Jonathan Rockholt Arrested on 3 Federal Charges in Jan. 6 Attack on Congress
Jonathan Rockholt, a 38-year-old Palm Coast resident who described himself as a member of the Three Percenters militia, was arrested on three federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where he confronted and attempted to overcome police. He made his first court appearance in a Middle District of Florida courtroom today.
palmcoastobserver.com
Three challengers oust incumbents: Leann Pennington, Sally Hunt, Christy Chong elected to local boards
Challengers ousted three out of four incumbents in local primary races in Flagler County in the Aug. 23 primary election. Leann Pennington beat incumbent Joe Mullins n a landslide in the race for the District 4 Flagler County Commission race, while two School Board seats are changing: Sally Hunt beat incumbent Jill Woolbright for the District 1 seat, and Christy Chong beat longtime board member Trevor Tucker for the District 4 seat.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount
2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections, Lisa Lewis, recounted votes...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Commissioner Joe Mullins Defeated by Leann Pennington
Incumbent County Commissioner Joe Mullins has been defeated in his effort to win re-election by challenger Leann Pennington. Mullins has acknowledged Pennington's win. Pennington will go on to face NPA candidate Jane Gentile-Youd in the November election. "Voters have spoken and time to move forward," Mullins said. "It has been...
mynews13.com
Volusia County set for several runoffs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As election results rolled in Tuesday night, a Republican watch party in Daytona Beach had multiple candidates in attendance who were thanking their supporters. What You Need To Know. That includes Jake Johansson, one of the candidates for the Volusia County Council at-large seat. He...
click orlando
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for the District 29 seat in the Florida House of Representatives is too close to call and will apparently head to a machine recount. Webster Barnaby leads Elizabeth Fetterhoff by a tally of 7,446 to 7,415, with 100% of the precincts reporting. District 29...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Many mini-warehouses going up in Volusia
Volusia County’s red hot housing boom is fueling another growing industry – self-storage warehouses. “Our industry mirrors the housing industry, so with the housing industry booming right now in Florida, that’s why pretty much everyone is seeing such an uptick in storage facilities at the moment,” said Emma Clark, human resources and operations manager for All Aboard Storage.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
flaglerlive.com
Pete Young Resigns the Bunnell Commission Seat to Which He Was Appointed 2 Weeks Ago
It just isn’t Pete Young’s year–not for the Bunnell City Commission, anyway: tonight the former Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigator resigned his commission seat before taking it. Twice in the last five months Young tried to become a Bunnell city commissioner, as he once had been...
palmcoastobserver.com
Leann Pennington, Greg Hansen, Theresa Pontieri lead in primary results
Challengers have ousted three out of four incumbents in local primary races in Flagler County. Leann Pennington won in a landslide agents incumbent Joe Mullins in the District 4 Flagler County Commission race, while two School Board seats are changing: Sally Hunt beat incumbent Jill Woolbright for the District 1 seat, and Christy Chong beat longtime board member Trevor Tucker for the District 4 seat.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
DSC hosts ceremony for new Deltona building
Daytona State College kicked off construction of a new multi-disciplinary classroom and laboratory building with a groundbreaking ceremony on its Deltona Campus Aug. 17. The facility, scheduled to open in Spring 2024, will be home to the college’s nursing, sonography and high-tech CNC Machining programs, supporting up to 120 nursing students, up to 40 CNC training students and up to 100 students in a new sonography program.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Thank You Flagler Voters
It’s been a long time coming and seemed as if it would never get here. Primary Election Day 2022. As the dust settles, the last round is bought in celebration and the back slapping subsides, one thing is clear – the dirty campaign tactics are turning voters off, in a big way. They’re gravitating to candidates talking policy, issues and solutions.
villages-news.com
Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters
To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
fiscalrangers.com
Laura Loomer "loses" in vote counts, but refuses to concede due to fluctuations in vote counts
Yesterday, Aug. 23rd, was primary voting day in Lake County and the rest of Congressional District 11. Laura Loomer was beating incumbent Dan Webster until the very last hours of the election period with his totals rose strangely. Thus she said she will not concede until an investigation of vote counts is concluded. See the chart below.
