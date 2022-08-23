ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Moon, PA
Pennsylvania Education
Moon, PA
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT's highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT's District 1, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a "Season of Shivers" for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring "positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States," according to the almanac's website. That doesn't sound good to me, but hey, it's winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. "This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we've seen in years," Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination

A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the "tubs" into the sandstone bedrock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn't even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver's license plate can be covered up, including the "visitpa.com" link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public's assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Bay Journal

More concerns emerge for Pennsylvania's abandoned oil, gas wells

In 2020, an employee for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection smelled crude oil while driving to work in the northwestern part of the state. Trusting his instincts, he asked agency crews to follow their noses. They found an old abandoned well leaking oil within 500 feet of a dozen year-round and seasonal residences. The oil was flowing directly into the South Branch of Tionesta Creek, which the state classifies as a cold-water, high-quality fishery, meaning it is among the most unpolluted in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

