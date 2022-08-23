Read full article on original website
Kelly Klumb
Kelly Klumb (nee Schmidt) of West Bend passed peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 50. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Gary and Nancy (Nee Kozieja) Schmidt. Kelly was a 1990 graduate of Greenfield High School. She married the love of her life, Gary Klumb on November 2, 1996, in Richfield. Kelly worked at MOOG Inc., an Aerospace Company in Menomonee Falls. She enjoyed gardening in her flower garden and cooking. Most of all Kelly loved being with her family, which included her beagles.
Robert Edward Laabs, 83
Robert Edward Laabs of Jackson, formerly of Grafton, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Freistadt to Elmer and Mildred Laabs on August 24, 1938, and they referred to him as “Little Bobby.” Bob married Sharon Kornfehl (1941-2008) on June 27, 1959, in Milwaukee and together they had four children. After his wife’s passing, he was united in marriage to Shirley Krejci on April 24, 2011, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton.
Erline M. Humphrey
Jan. 31, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2022. Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Clare Sedlacek and Chaplain Nick Slater officiating. A gathering of friends and relatives will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
David (Dave) Eugene Marvin
June 26, 1934 - Aug. 19, 2022. David (Dave) Eugene Marvin passed away August 19, 2022, in Oconomowoc, at age 88. David was born June 26, 1934, in Pecatonica, Ill., to Donald and Dorothy (nee Hamm) Marvin. David lived his younger years in Beaver Dam and Le Sueur, Minn. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1952.
Richard ‘Dick’ Engebretson
July 5, 1937 - July 28, 2022. Richard “Dick” Engebretson, age 85, of Oconomowoc, passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on July 5, 1937, to LeRoy and Fran Engebretson in West Allis. A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
William (Bill) George Wierdsma
July 9, 1931 - Aug. 18, 2022. William (Bill) George Wierdsma, 91, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born on July 9, 1931, in Milwaukee, to Oliver William Wierdsma and Tena Potgeter Wierdsma. He is the loving father of Steven (Sandy) Wierdsma,...
Gary P. Erdman
Gary P. Erdman of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer at age 66. He was born in Milwaukee on April 19, 1956, the son of Ken and Pearl (nee Kruger) Erdman. Gary worked as an operating engineer for many years...
James R. ‘Jim’ Hill
Oct. 6, 1973 - Aug. 19, 2022. James R. ‘Jim’ Hill, 48, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Watertown. Jim was born October 6, 1973, in Watertown, the son of Richard and Darlene (Schommer) Hill. He attended...
A. Earl Faulkner
July 24, 1943 - Aug. 21, 2022. A. Earl Faulkner of Waukesha died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 79. He was born in Waukesha on July 24, 1943, the son of Fred and Emma (nee Schumacher) Faulkner. Earl worked for Charnwood Farms for...
Nancy Sazama (nee Thelen)
Nancy Sazama (nee Thelen) Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, we said goodbye to a wonderful wife, mother and friend. Nancy passed peacefully surrounded by her family, who will miss her dearly, but are comforted knowing she is no longer in pain. She was the cherished wife of Steve Sazama, loving...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson
MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
Country in the Burg
Join us for 2 nights of incredible country talent in the heart of Cedarburg, Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27, 2022. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Our goal is to bring some of the top country music artist to Cedarburg WI. To raise money for our Military, Children’s Hospital and other great local charities.
Telling the stories of Mequon and Thiensville
MEQUON — It’s hard to miss the 17-foot-tall Mequon Town Center Gateway structure located at the northeast corner of Cedarburg and Mequon roads that serves as an entrance to the Mequon and Thiensville communities as well as the Town Center District. But what is less visible are the...
Washington Park Wednesdays
Join us every Wednesday from July 13th through August 31st in Washinton Park for a night of music and fun!. The 2022 “Washington Park Wednesdays” (WPW) summer concert series is supported by Washington Park Neighbors, this year’s season sponsor, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, and many other community organizations, to bring cultural events to local families for free.
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
The Kevin Prater Band plays Music on the Mill
HARTFORD — Tuesday night brought a big crowd to the Jack Russell Memorial Library in Hartford to listen to bluegrass, gospel, classic rock and grassed up vintage rock by a Kentucky native band, The Kevin Prater Band. The favorites in the instruments were the banjo and violin. The Music...
Otto’s Fine Art Academy opening another location in Mukwonago
WAUKESHA — Students at Otto’s Fine Art Academy busily worked on their assemblage animal projects with paper, cardboard, wire and other found objects on Thursday with owner Melissa Hillmer, in preparation for their gallery showing today. The sculpture project was a part of a week-long summer camp, the...
Bug & Goose Play Café expanding to Delafield
DELAFIELD — A second Bug & Goose Play Café is being created in Delafield. According to a Facebook page post, the owner hopes to have the new location at 2850 Heritage Dr. open in late September or early October. It will join the existing location at 13448 Watertown Plank Rd. in Elm Grove.
5 people shot in Racine, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said. Racine police are asking for...
A quarter century on the links
TOWN OF HARTFORD — Washington County held a 25th Anniversary Jubilee for the Washington County Golf Course and celebrated the endowment that will fund and preserve the course and other county parks and trails on Wednesday. Bernie Ziegler and Robert Rolfs helped set up the public-private partnership that created...
