Robert Edward Laabs of Jackson, formerly of Grafton, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Freistadt to Elmer and Mildred Laabs on August 24, 1938, and they referred to him as “Little Bobby.” Bob married Sharon Kornfehl (1941-2008) on June 27, 1959, in Milwaukee and together they had four children. After his wife’s passing, he was united in marriage to Shirley Krejci on April 24, 2011, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO