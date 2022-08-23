Read full article on original website
Refugee girl's life-support treatment to be withdrawn
A girl's life-support treatment is to be withdrawn, a judge has ruled. The six-year-old has an incurable neurological condition and requires a ventilator during treatment at Birmingham Children's Hospital. Her parents had argued her treatment could continue at home, however medical experts said continued procedures were no longer in her...
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says
A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. WestJet apologised, but said special arrangements were not made with the...
Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
Australia drug bust: Largest-ever crystal meth haul found in marble
Almost two tonnes of methamphetamine has been seized by Australian police - the biggest bust of the drug in the country's history. Police found 1,800kg (283 stone) of what is known locally as ice inside shipping containers at a Sydney port. The record haul was concealed in marble and has...
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff
A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
Sudbury 'bags of bones' investigators release new image
A photo has been released of a pair police want to find two years after the remains of a man were discovered in two bin bags in a river. The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry. The couple...
County Antrim man jailed for offences against nine teenage girls
A man from County Antrim has been jailed for a series of offences against nine teenage girls. Thomas Macauley, 21, pleaded guilty to a total of 34 offences. They included possessing and distributing indecent images of a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child. He also admitted charges...
Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash
A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said. Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday. West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were...
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
West Midlands Police officer faces misconduct panel after Sikh man's patka removed
A police sergeant is to face a gross misconduct hearing after a Sikh man said his head covering was forcibly removed in custody. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it investigated the actions of seven officers over an incident at a custody suite in Perry Barr, Birmingham, in October.
Harry Dunn: Family's bid for answers three years on from crash death
On 27 August 2019, British teenager Harry Dunn was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside a US military base located in the UK. His death sparked a transatlantic diplomatic row and led to discussions between the prime minister and two presidents, but the woman, a US citizen, accused of killing the 19-year-old is yet to face a criminal court.
HMP Featherstone prisoner stabbed inmate in eye with hair clipper blade
Two prisoners have had their jail terms extended after an inmate was stabbed in the eye with a hair clipper blade. Hassan Khan and Tashif Talib, both 25, attacked the man in his cell at HMP Featherstone in Staffordshire in 2019. The victim was left with permanent sight loss in...
Three killed in Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland confirm
Three people killed in a Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland have confirmed.The trio died in a collision between a car and lorry on the A9 at Ralia, south of Newtonmore.They have been named as Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, Jared Bastion, 45, and Mary-Lou Mauch, 75.The lorry driver, a 59-year-old man, was unhurt in August 10’s smash.Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all.” Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Ashley Dale: Two arrests after woman shot in garden
A man and a woman have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a woman at her home, who police said was not the intended target of the attack. Ashley Dale, 28, was found wounded in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday and died a short time later in hospital.
Voices: The uniquely British perils of owning an electric car
It should be just like using a petrol pump and I don’t understand why it isn’t,” said the young woman who was trying, and failing, to charge her electric car at Tesco in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley, just as we were.Yorkshire folk are renowned for their plain speaking and, while this scion of the southern part of that fine region would have added an expletive in front of “petrol pump”, she was a good example. Her comment perfectly summed up one of the major problems people encounter when trying to charge their electric vehicles. Both she and my wife...
Newport: Three found guilty of enslaving vulnerable man
Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court was told. Two men and a...
