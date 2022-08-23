Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Portion of S Main Street back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say South Main Street in downtown Summerville is back open after a Friday night crash. Summerville Police Department Dispatch tweeted about the crash at 8:47 p.m. and said the road was reopened at 9:38 p.m. They say it happened in front of 303 South Main...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston patrolman had troubled driving record before fatal crash, attorney says
NORTH CHARLESTON — A police officer was disciplined several times for driving violations before he fatally struck a woman's car last month while responding to a call for service, according to an attorney for the woman's family. Raudnesia Waring died in the July 5 collision at the intersection of...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
abcnews4.com
Wando Park Boulevard reopened after closure due to flooding
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (8 PM): Wando Park Boulevard is now open, police say. Update (5:30 PM): Police say one lane of traffic is now open on Wando Park Boulevard. "We have one lane open and are trying to alternate traffic coming in and out of Wando...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
Family seeking answers after woman killed in crash with NCPD officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family of a woman killed in a crash that involved a North Charleston officer are demanding answers and calling for help from those who may have witnessed the collision. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was responding to a reported shooting on July 5 when he collided […]
abcnews4.com
2 injured in shooting on Nottingham Drive in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is on the scene of shooting that left two people injured Wednesday afternoon in West Ashley. The shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive, according to CPD. Two people were struck by gunfire and are suffering non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect...
abcnews4.com
Man, 52, died after tree fell on truck near Adams Run
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of an Adams Run man killed Thursday morning, August 25, when a tree fell on his truck. Lethaniel Gathers, 52, died on scene along Old Jacksonboro Road after the tree fell onto his vehicle around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities. Gathers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Charleston police release new details on fatal multi-car, motorcycle collision
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal Tuesday collision involving two cars and a motorcycle. According to CPD, a motorcycle carrying a driver and a passenger was rear-ended by a box truck while they were traveling east on Highway 30. Both the motorcycle and the truck then hit a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.
live5news.com
Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
live5news.com
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash, road reopened
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened after being shut down for nearly 19 hours after a tractor-trailer crash caused a chemical spill near Pax overnight. PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is...
The Post and Courier
3-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead
A three-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
abcnews4.com
Summerville Police investigating pair of early-morning armed robberies at gas stations
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville police are investigating two incidents that took place early Friday morning less than 20 minutes apart from one another, according to incident reports from the police department. The first robbery took place at 2:27 a.m. at a 7-Eleven, located at 9910 Dorchester Rd. According...
abcnews4.com
Furniture Fraud: How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
abcnews4.com
First responders escort Charleston Co. girl who lost brother to King Street candy shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing a smile to the face of someone who is in pain is a priceless feeling. And you know what else is priceless? Going on a shopping spree at a candy store!. Earlier this month, a young girl from Charleston County unexpectedly lost her...
Man arrested for shooting vehicle, driving recklessly in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a North Charleston man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at another vehicle and driving recklessly. Clyde Randy Lynch, 42, is charged with discharging a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and reckless driving, according to jail records. A North Charleston police report provided to […]
live5news.com
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
Comments / 0