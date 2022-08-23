ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Portion of S Main Street back open after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say South Main Street in downtown Summerville is back open after a Friday night crash. Summerville Police Department Dispatch tweeted about the crash at 8:47 p.m. and said the road was reopened at 9:38 p.m. They say it happened in front of 303 South Main...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the "contributor to the collision" and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam's Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2 injured in shooting on Nottingham Drive in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is on the scene of shooting that left two people injured Wednesday afternoon in West Ashley. The shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive, according to CPD. Two people were struck by gunfire and are suffering non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man, 52, died after tree fell on truck near Adams Run

The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of an Adams Run man killed Thursday morning, August 25, when a tree fell on his truck. Lethaniel Gathers, 52, died on scene along Old Jacksonboro Road after the tree fell onto his vehicle around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities. Gathers...
counton2.com

Charleston police release new details on fatal multi-car, motorcycle collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal Tuesday collision involving two cars and a motorcycle. According to CPD, a motorcycle carrying a driver and a passenger was rear-ended by a box truck while they were traveling east on Highway 30. Both the motorcycle and the truck then hit a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash

Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead

A three-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner's Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal. The manner...
CHARLESTON, SC

