Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
CNBC

Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed Thursday near session highs as investors continued to prepare for comments on Friday from Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Dow jumped 0.98%, the S&P spiked 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.67%. Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Private Equity, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Benzinga

Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation

● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September

The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.38% to 33,094.64 while the NASDAQ rose 1.23% to 12,584.52. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.93% to 4,179.10. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
cheddar.com

Wall Street Rallies as Countdown to Fed Speech Nears End

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, Thursday, Aug. 25, but major indexes remain in the red for the week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) Stocks rallied Thursday as the countdown clicked closer to zero for a...
Benzinga

Dow Dips Over 700 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 700 points on Friday. Powell said the Federal Reserve’s goal remains getting inflation back down to a goal of 2%. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
Benzinga

Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

