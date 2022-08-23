Read full article on original website
Friday is here! Celebrate with a great Key Biscayne meal experience
Friday on Key Biscayne. Few things are better and is the perfect day to enjoy a delicious burger - or more - at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this #BurgerFriday, August 26. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A...
Best Thursday meal options on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offer some of the best meal options - and deals - on this Thursday, August 25. Where else can you celebrate Pre-Friday Mexican-Style than in the only truly-authentic Mexican joint on the island? How about tacos this Thursday? We are your island’s authentic Mexican tacos headquarters!
Mar Azul condo sells for $2.25 setting a county record among the items making island news in 1987
An 8,000 square-foot penthouse condominium has been sold on Key Biscayne for a Dade County record-setting price of $2.25 million. The penthouse, located in Mar Azul condominium, is the result of combining two apartments, each three-bedroom, three-bath. Included are two full kitchens and laundry facilities and an oceanside, poolside cabana with living room, bedroom with full bath and full kitchen and laundry.
Happening Thursday: Key Biscayne’s Citizen Project Lecture 1000 Eyes on the Water
This coming Thursday, August 25th, residents will have the opportunity to listen to a lecture by Tyler Mominey, Miami Waterkeeper’s Education and Outreach Coordinator. Mominey also leads the outreach and education team for Miami Waterkeeper. Born and raised in South Florida, Tyler has always been passionate about Florida’s waters.
Miami’s real estate market may have slowed, but don’t call it a recession, say experts
Blame it on the wake-up-early, back to school days. Or blame it on the Dolphins' preseason loss to the Raiders last weekend. Through the first four days of this week, not one real estate transaction took place on Key Biscayne, as reported by Realtor.com, Trulia or Zillow. Last week, there were three sales in the first four days, including an $8.4 million deal, and six for the week.
Crandon Park North swimming advisory lifted
On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (FDH) lifted the swimming advisory which had been issued for Crandon Park North last Wednesday, August 17. In a statement, the FDH said the action was based on satisfactory microbial water quality test results. For more information, click here or...
Busy times ahead, including Vision Plan presentation to residents and budget hearings
Several upcoming meetings in the Village will be of high interest to Key Biscayne residents. - At 10 a.m. Saturday, the public can get a look at the final Vision Plan presented by the Village’s Vision Board in the Lighthouse Room of the Community Center. The Vision Plan –...
Strategies needed to continue increasing voter turnout for local elections
The turnout for local elections in the US is historically both low and less representative of community demographics. In 1956, voter turnout in Florida for the primary election was 66%, the highest Florida Primary Election turnout ever. By the 1970s voter participation dipped into the 30s. In 1998, it dropped...
Miami-Dade’s Cava explains how proposed $10 billion budget will tackle housing crisis
Focusing on offsetting the rising cost of living and the housing crisis, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials discussed the proposed $10.371 billion budget, which will undergo further review at the Sept. 8 and 20 public hearings. Mayor Cava’s second annual Budget Review with the business community...
Messi to play in Miami
Miami fans of Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and former Barca superstar Lionel Messi will be able to see him play in person this September. Messi, however, will not be playing for Inter Miami, as has been rumored. He will instead be part of the Argentinian national squad which will play Honduras in a friendly match, leading up to the World Cup, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.
