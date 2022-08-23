ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

islandernews.com

Best Thursday meal options on Key Biscayne

Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offer some of the best meal options - and deals - on this Thursday, August 25. Where else can you celebrate Pre-Friday Mexican-Style than in the only truly-authentic Mexican joint on the island? How about tacos this Thursday? We are your island’s authentic Mexican tacos headquarters!
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Mar Azul condo sells for $2.25 setting a county record among the items making island news in 1987

An 8,000 square-foot penthouse condominium has been sold on Key Biscayne for a Dade County record-setting price of $2.25 million. The penthouse, located in Mar Azul condominium, is the result of combining two apartments, each three-bedroom, three-bath. Included are two full kitchens and laundry facilities and an oceanside, poolside cabana with living room, bedroom with full bath and full kitchen and laundry.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Miami’s real estate market may have slowed, but don’t call it a recession, say experts

Blame it on the wake-up-early, back to school days. Or blame it on the Dolphins' preseason loss to the Raiders last weekend. Through the first four days of this week, not one real estate transaction took place on Key Biscayne, as reported by Realtor.com, Trulia or Zillow. Last week, there were three sales in the first four days, including an $8.4 million deal, and six for the week.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Crandon Park North swimming advisory lifted

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (FDH) lifted the swimming advisory which had been issued for Crandon Park North last Wednesday, August 17. In a statement, the FDH said the action was based on satisfactory microbial water quality test results. For more information, click here or...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Messi to play in Miami

Miami fans of Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and former Barca superstar Lionel Messi will be able to see him play in person this September. Messi, however, will not be playing for Inter Miami, as has been rumored. He will instead be part of the Argentinian national squad which will play Honduras in a friendly match, leading up to the World Cup, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.
MIAMI, FL

