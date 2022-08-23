Read full article on original website
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Ex-CIA official downplays classified records at Mar-a-Lago: 'I had them in my house'
Former CIA official Philip Mudd downplayed FBI agents finding classified documents in former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida during a raid on Monday.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'
Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.
Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
Trump's Mar-A-Lago Search: Judge Who Signed Warrant Found FBI Evidence 'Reliable'
The judge who signed on the search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence this month said the sworn evidence placed before him by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was “reliable.”. What Happened: Judge Bruce Reinhart explained his assessment about unsealing portions of the affidavit...
Donald Trump Added The Patent Office To List Of Government Agencies He's Fighting: Not Just The FBI And White House
Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to legal troubles with past history of battles and current ones with the FBI and the White House. Trump’s SPAC deal to bring Trump Media & Technology Group with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC has also faced challenges and could now have a major one around the name of its key product.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Records Like a '5-Year-Old With a Toy': Former Official
"The only thing stacking up against the Republican Party are indictments, subpoenas and investigation," Gavin James said.
US News and World Report
Trump Blasts White House as Details Emerge About Volume and Classification of Documents at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump blasted the White House on Tuesday after a letter released by his ally revealed alarm within the Biden administration over Trump’s possession of hundreds of documents – some of which were marked with among the government’s most classified moniker. “The White House stated...
Trump stash retrieved from Mar-a-Lago runs to hundreds of classified files
Records show US government has retrieved highly sensitive materials from former president on three separate occasions
FBI searched Mar-a-Lago because officials suspected Trump never gave back some material sought by the National Archives: report
FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, sparking a furious response. The Washington Post reported that the FBI moved because it believed Trump withheld documents. Trump gave 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives this year, but perhaps not everything. The FBI launched its search of former President...
MSNBC
FBI reportedly examines yet another Mar-a-Lago security breakdown
Part of what makes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal so serious is the fact that the former president allegedly took highly sensitive national security secrets and didn’t want to give them back. But another part of the controversy is where, exactly, the Republican kept the classified materials he wasn’t supposed to have.
Ron DeSantis Mimics Top Gun's Maverick In 'Top Gov' Ad, But Resembles A Former Democratic Governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking reelection in November, put out a new campaign video taking on “corporate media.”. The advertisement comes as DeSantis builds support as a leading Republican candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election. What Happened: The ad sees DeSantis imitate Maverick, the fictional Navy pilot...
AOL Corp
Trump had 300 classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, called boxes 'Mine': Report
Former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, that have since been recovered by the federal government, The New York Times reported Monday. The figures represent three batches of documents that federal officials have recovered in recent months amid growing concern Trump had...
Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump after he says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago
Republicans in Congress fumed Tuesday in reaction to former President Donald Trump’s Monday evening statement that the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida. Democrats had little to say Tuesday about the apparent search, though some defended the execution of justice regardless of a person’s political power. The massive […] The post Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump after he says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Benzinga
