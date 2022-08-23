Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom Handy
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters
In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
Council Member Julie Won to Host Backpack Giveaway and Free WiFi Sign-Up Saturday
Councilmember Julie Won is handing out school backpacks for kids Saturday as they get ready for their first day of class Sept. 8. The council member is holding events throughout the 26th Council District in coming weeks with two scheduled for Aug. 27. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out at Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-35 21st St., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and at Queensbridge Houses, located at 10-25 41st Ave., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Hit-and-run Jersey City councilwoman could face more serious charges: source
A special unit in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is taking a closer look at a Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run crash in July and may file more serious charges, a law enforcement source told The Jersey Journal. Embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, who has defiantly rejected calls to step...
Jersey City ward map to stay after dismissal of lawsuit
Jersey City’s controversial ward map will be here to stay for the rest of the decade after a state judge tossed out a lawsuit that attempted to overturn the map. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula dismissed the lawsuit, filed by a coalition of groups and Councilman Frank Gilmore against the creators of the map, at the William J. Brennan Courthouse today with prejudice, meaning another complaint cannot be filed.
jerseydigs.com
Five-Story Development Approved Near Newark Ave, Jersey City
A developer with a controversial history has been given the green light to construct a new building at several Downtown Jersey City parcels just steps away from the Newark Avenue retail corridor. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board approved an application from Village Townhouse Estates to develop...
Court deals NY Waterway a set back in ferry war over lucrative NYC commuter route
A Superior Court judge denied temporarily halting SeaStreak’s scheduled takeover of Monmouth County ferry operations from rival New York Waterway, but a lawsuit trying to stop the switch will continue. NY Waterway’s request for a court order temporarily stopping the October change in ferry operators was denied on Aug....
hudsontv.com
Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne
**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
jerseydigs.com
$9.8M Construction Financing Secured for One Mallory Project in Jersey City
Construction financing worth $9.775 million was recently arranged for One Mallory, a luxury multi-housing development in Jersey City’s West Side neighborhood. Located at 70 Fisk Street, One Mallory will be a seven-story, 44-unit property containing studio, one and two-bedroom units. With completion earmarked for spring 2024, the property will also feature amenities such as electric car charging stations, bike storage, covered parking for 22 vehicles, and a 1,800-square-foot rooftop deck. The development is ideally situated to access the local area’s transportation network.
Neighbors outraged by planned senior and supportive housing on Oak Street
Neighbors of the planned six-story, 40-unit public housing building at 7 Oak Street are furious over the new redevelopment. The plans by the Bayonne Housing Authority (BHA) call for 20 units of senior housing and 20 units of supportive housing, with 30 parking spaces and associated amenities, in an area currently dominated by two-family homes.
Linden nursing home workers protest cuts to health insurance, say they’re short staffed
Nursing home workers in Linden protested outside Aristacare at Delaire, saying they're short staffed and are being hit with cuts to their health insurance.
West New York assistant principal who concocted slip-and-fall story reinstated in appellate court ruling
A West New York assistant principal who was demoted by an arbitrator for fabricating a slip-and-fall story must be reinstated, an appellate court panel ruled. In an 18-page decision released Thursday, the panel ruled that the arbitrator in the case overstepped his authority in demoting Amada Sanjuan to a grade-school teaching position.
njarts.net
Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark
Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street
PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
Seven-story Rampart House approved near Hamilton Park
A new seven-story development near Hamilton Park was unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Aug. 23, with 246 residential units set to be built on a former railroad embankment. The applicant, Newport Associates Development Company, sought approval to build their new project titled the “Rampart House” on...
56-unit renovation of Canco Lofts Tower 1 approved in Jersey City
Renovations for Tower 1 of the Canco Lofts were unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board last night, paving the way to refit the building with 56 units and a penthouse on top. The applicant, Mana Contemporary Tribeca West Urban Renewal LLC, will undertake an interior fit-out of the...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
End exclusionary Weehawken pool, walkway policies | Jersey Journal editorial
By fencing off a portion of the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway at night and trying to keep non-residents out of its waterfront pool, the township of Weehawken is implementing exclusionary policies that are rightfully being challenged. On the walkway, state law is clear that the public must have 24/7 access...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue
A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
