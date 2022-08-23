ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia8Kh_0hRlsxWv00
Shutterstock

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.

There are several varieties of Starbucks Refreshers, including Mango Drangonfruit Lemonade, Strawberry Acai Lemonade, and Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade. But Komonis, who resides in Astoria, Queens, says the Mango Dragonfruit drink contains no mango, the Pineapple Passionfruit lacks passionfruit, and the Strawberry Acai doesn’t offer an ounce of acai. Yikes!

Starbucks added the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher to their menu this summer, as seen in this Instagram post. However, this new lawsuit claims the drink contains no passionfruit.

So, what do the beverages actually contain, if not the fruits their names boast? According to the complaint, they are “predominantly made with water, grape juice concentrate and sugar.” Additionally, bits of freeze-dried strawberries, pineapple, and dragonfruit can be found in these Refreshers—but these additions only make up half of the names of the drinks.

The coffee chain is gearing up to take on the lawsuit; they say the complaints are “inaccurate.” Spokesperson Megan Adams addressed the claims in an interview with the New York Post, saying, “The allegations in the complaint are inaccurate and without merit. We look forward to defending ourselves against these claims.”

Starbucks’ Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade (as seen in the Instagram post above) is a popular summer drink—but this recent lawsuit alleges there’s no real Dragonfruit in the drink.

Real passionfruit juice or not, the Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, along with other fan-favorite seasonal drinks, doesn’t falter in popularity. This summer menu item will likely be on its way out soon as the store ushers in their fall lineup, complete, of course with the ever-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte. Funnily enough, Starbucks adjusted the recipe for this cult classic to include real pumpkin (rather than artificial flavor) back in 2015—so hopefully there’s no lawsuit there.

Comments / 350

Summer2021
4d ago

I've had all the fruit refreshers since I don't like coffee and they all seem to have a good taste. I really don't have that much time on my hands to pick apart the ingredients as long as they have no dairy.

Reply(11)
122
trumpyIsATraitorPOS
3d ago

Come on, people! Who cares?? My pink drink ALWAYS has strawberry in it. Read the ingredients before you order. You probably think Kool Aid has real fruit juice in it too!!

Reply(9)
86
Billie Jean Vazquez
3d ago

I don't even buy the real fruit 100% drinks because most even though the label says what juices it is mainly supposed to be is usually after the apple juice which seems to be the main ingredient. The problem is I don't like apple juice and since it's more apple juice than what the label says I mostly taste the apple. Apples I guess are cheaper so instead of pineapple-mango you get first apple with less of the two ingredients on the label.

Reply
14
Related
shefinds

Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'

Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Customer with allergies calls out Starbucks barista for making ‘unsanitised’ drink

A customer with severe allergies has called out her local Starbucks after she claimed a barista ignored her allergy requests, potentially putting her life at risk.Mia Silverman, who says she has more than 50 allergies and goes by @theallergicgirl on TikTok, described the recent experience in a video which has since been viewed more than 100,000 times. In the three-minute clip, Silverman said she was “debating” on making a video about her recent Starbucks trip, but decided to share her experience in an effort to call attention to the issues faced by people with severe food allergies.The 19-year-old college...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Manhattan#Astoria#Sugar#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Starbucks Refreshers#Strawberry Acai Lemonade#Starbucks Coffee
shefinds

Starbucks Baristas Gives Warning To Customers: Featured Drink Taste Is 'Traumatizing'

While there’s never a shortage of tasty, creative seasonal drinks to look forward to at Starbucks (hello, Pumpkin Spice!) it’s only natural that a few less than delicious ones will find their way into the mix every now and then. Not every drink can be everyone’s cup of tea (no pun intended), and that seems to be the case with the new Cold Brew with Lemonade, according to employees on the internet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Costco Is Discontinuing These 2 Popular Drinks—Say It Ain't So!

Two kinds of shakes are being pulled from Costco‘s shelves because it could potentially be contaminated with harmful microorganisms. Yikes!. According to a recent press release by the food and beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC, it is “voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.” The company announcement, which was also posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned, “While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
178K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy