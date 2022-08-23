ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilray's CBD100 Approved For Clinical Trials In Australia And New Zealand By The Natural Health Science Foundation

By Vuk Zdinjak
 3 days ago
Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has received approval and verification from The Natural Health Science Foundation ("NHSF") of its flagship product, Tilray Purified Oral Solution (“OS”) CBD100, to be used in clinical trials in Australia and New Zealand.

George Polimenakos, general manager, Tilray Medical ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) stated, "We are extremely pleased with this outcome and proud to provide EU-GMP certified products to patients in Australia and New Zealand. Having our product quality validated by the NHSF demonstrates Tilray's commitment to delivering the highest quality cannabis products to our patients.”

The NHSF is an independent not-for-profit organization that assists patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals in making informed natural medicine choices based on science. NHSF believes natural medicines will be valuable in modern scientific medical practice if they follow best practices of quality, safety, and efficacy through transparency and evidence.

Nigel Pollard, chairman, Natural Health Science Foundation, stated, "Tilray Purified OS CBD100 has been thoroughly assessed by independent experts and has met the quality & equivalence standards of the Natural Health Science Foundation. This means the product has a basis of reproducibility which serves as a valid medical intervention, from a scientific point of view, for patient use and to test in a clinical trial."

In addition to the approval received from the NHSF standard of scientific reproducibility for clinical trials, the New Zealand Ministry of Health has verified that the Tilray Purified OS CBD100 has met its quality standards to ensure consistency of the products that medical practitioners prescribe to their patients.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk, lindsayfox via Pixabay

