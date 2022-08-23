Read full article on original website
The Best Porches, Water Views - Priced at $799,900 by Residential Properties
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Historic, waterfront, and all priced for less than $800,000 - Residential Properties offers a high-value home at an outstanding price. DESCRIPTION. Built in 1890, this coastal home offers a wrap-around front porch and a two-tiered rear deck where you can sit and relax while...
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $2.5 Million
This week, GoLocal features a collection of homes provided by the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International that fall in the price range of about $2.5 million. These homes are consistent in luxury and amenities, but vary widely in lifestyle. To get pricing on your home, CLICK HERE. Listed...
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 26, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Smiley and Elorza unhappily ever after, Cutler's kindness, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Nellie style. Now, we are...
Royal Member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe Norma F. Thomas Dies at 68
Norma F. Thomas, 68, of Coventry, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 21st, surrounded by her loving family. Born in South Kingstown, RI to her loving parents John and Margaret (Sekator). Norma was also the loving wife of the late Mark P. Clarke. Norma was a royal member of the...
Strong to Severe Thunderstorms With Flooding Possible in RI Friday, According to NWS
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Rhode Island for Friday afternoon and evening. According to NWS, "Some storms may become severe with damaging wind the primary threat. Large hail is also possible along with a low risk for an isolated tornado." Hazardous Weather Outlook.
Political Profile: Roger Picard, Candidate for State Senate in District 20
Roger Picard is a Democratic candidate for State Senator in District 20. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. Inflation is one of the major issues facing Rhode Islanders, especially the residents of Dist....
Political Profile: Patrick Griffin, Candidate for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward
Patrick Griffin is running for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward. Here's what he has to say. 1. What is the biggest “political issue” in this campaign?. With the upcoming election of a new Mayor and a considerable number of Councilmembers, it is critical that our local elected officials have a “shared vision” for Providence. The city is facing a myriad of critical issues (public safety, education, city services, affordable housing). It is essential that from “day one” there be a desire and willingness to work collaboratively to identify and implement realistic solutions to these challenges.
Suspect in Custody for Shooting Death Incident of 15-Year-Old in Providence in July
A suspect is in custody in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Providence, police have confirmed. Ger’Vantae Tilson was shot and killed on Wallace Avenue in the Silver Lake section of the city on July 23. Police said that the person in custody is related to incident,
Political Profile: Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Candidate for State Rep. in District 46
Mary Ann Shallcross Smith is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 46. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue is the cost of gas, oil, food etc. It...
Political Profile: Arthur Corvese, Candidate for State Representative in District 55
Deputy Majority Leader Arthur Corvese is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 55. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest campaign issue is the continuation of the resurgence of the...
Shirley R. Coutu (Anderson) of Warwick Dies at 93
Shirley R. Coutu (Anderson), 93, of Warwick, died Wednesday at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Donat Coutu, Sr. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Holger and Elsie (Oleson) Anderson, she had been a lifelong Warwick resident. Mrs. Coutu was a foot press operator for the Unit Tool Company for many years before retiring in 1985. She was a volunteer at the West Bay Community Food Bank. She also enjoyed her time at the Cornerstone Senior Center in Apponaug.
Police Seize Guns After Two Men Shot Near Basketball Court in Providence
Providence Police seized multiple guns following a shooting in Providence. As GoLocal reported, two men were shot in the city overnight — now, new details are emerging about the incident and the aftermath. Shooting Reported. Shortly before 8 PM on Thursday, police were flagged down by a woman in...
Naval Station Newport Changes Access Procedures—Says Not Tied to Security Threat
The U.S. Navy is changing its access policies to Naval Station Newport. The announcement claims, "These changes are not due to any specific or credible threats to installations and there remains no change in the current force protection condition level." The base announced Friday:. Beginning Monday, Aug. 29, all installation...
Experience and Legacy - Raymond Two Hawks Watson
Experience and legacy. These are two concepts that I’ve come to appreciate immensely as I’ve progressed, individually and professionally. Throughout my adolescence and early adulthood, I came to understand the impact of my individual experiences on the legacy of my predecessors. Relatedly, the birth of my first child introduced me to a new paradigm that required me to factor fatherhood into the equation of my own legacy. At this point, legacy is preeminent, and I do my best to ensure that my individual experiences are in service to the legacy I hope to pass on to future generations. In this regard, my mind tends towards the recent release of the Report of the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission.
The Florida Primary Colors—“The Sunday Political Brunch”—August 28, 2022
I’m in South Florida for much-needed R&R. Could be karma, (because you know I don’t like to miss the big stuff), as I was also here for this past week’s critical Florida primary. As a former resident and reporter in this state, I loved being right in the middle of the action. Let’s “brunch” on that this week!
Chip Young, Journalist and “Phillipe & Jorge” Columnist, Has Died
Chip Young, who was a longtime columnist for the Providence Phoenix and Motif Magazine, has passed away. “Chip’s commentary, often incendiary, generally wry and barbed, helped shape RI’s cultural and political landscape. At Motif, he was always a wise source of advice and support – a greatly valued contributor and a friend,” wrote Motif in announcing Young’s passing.
51 Years Since I Wore the Friar Uniform - Theodore Josiha Haig
I didn’t think Friends of Friars Basketball, Inc. could have warmed my heart any more than they did during the FOFB 10th Anniversary Reunion Weekend. But they did! Thank you, Coach Cooley, staff and Providence College for helping me re-connect with my roots and with former Providence College basketball players and coaches, as well as all those connected to an outstanding Providence College Basketball Program.
