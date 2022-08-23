ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shoreham, RI

Political Profile: Patrick Griffin, Candidate for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward

Patrick Griffin is running for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward. Here's what he has to say. 1. What is the biggest “political issue” in this campaign?. With the upcoming election of a new Mayor and a considerable number of Councilmembers, it is critical that our local elected officials have a “shared vision” for Providence. The city is facing a myriad of critical issues (public safety, education, city services, affordable housing). It is essential that from “day one” there be a desire and willingness to work collaboratively to identify and implement realistic solutions to these challenges.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Shirley R. Coutu (Anderson) of Warwick Dies at 93

Shirley R. Coutu (Anderson), 93, of Warwick, died Wednesday at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Donat Coutu, Sr. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Holger and Elsie (Oleson) Anderson, she had been a lifelong Warwick resident. Mrs. Coutu was a foot press operator for the Unit Tool Company for many years before retiring in 1985. She was a volunteer at the West Bay Community Food Bank. She also enjoyed her time at the Cornerstone Senior Center in Apponaug.
WARWICK, RI
Experience and Legacy - Raymond Two Hawks Watson

Experience and legacy. These are two concepts that I’ve come to appreciate immensely as I’ve progressed, individually and professionally. Throughout my adolescence and early adulthood, I came to understand the impact of my individual experiences on the legacy of my predecessors. Relatedly, the birth of my first child introduced me to a new paradigm that required me to factor fatherhood into the equation of my own legacy. At this point, legacy is preeminent, and I do my best to ensure that my individual experiences are in service to the legacy I hope to pass on to future generations. In this regard, my mind tends towards the recent release of the Report of the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Chip Young, Journalist and “Phillipe & Jorge” Columnist, Has Died

Chip Young, who was a longtime columnist for the Providence Phoenix and Motif Magazine, has passed away. “Chip’s commentary, often incendiary, generally wry and barbed, helped shape RI’s cultural and political landscape. At Motif, he was always a wise source of advice and support – a greatly valued contributor and a friend,” wrote Motif in announcing Young’s passing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

51 Years Since I Wore the Friar Uniform - Theodore Josiha Haig

I didn’t think Friends of Friars Basketball, Inc. could have warmed my heart any more than they did during the FOFB 10th Anniversary Reunion Weekend. But they did! Thank you, Coach Cooley, staff and Providence College for helping me re-connect with my roots and with former Providence College basketball players and coaches, as well as all those connected to an outstanding Providence College Basketball Program.
PROVIDENCE, RI

