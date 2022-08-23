ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
LEANDER, TX
travelnoire.com

20 Black-Owned Clothing And Accessories Companies In Austin

Visiting a new city always calls for some shopping. A pair of shoes or jeans. Maybe some earrings for a friend back home. These are the places to shop when traveling to the south. And, if you live in Austin, don’t wait, now’s the time to visit these Black-owned clothing and accessories companies.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Bat Fest Flies Back To Austin

Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave. We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator...
AUSTIN, TX
Zach Scott
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Circuit of the Americas hosting Cars and Coffee

AUSTIN, Texas - Circuit of The Americas is hosting one of the largest car meetups in the country. Cars and Coffee will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to check out cars of different makes and models in front of the Main Grandstand in Lot A at COTA,
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Aug. 24-28

AGLIFF’s Prism 35—Austin’s annual marquee LGBTQ film festival—is set to kick off this Wednesday. Along with a lineup of screenings at Galaxy Theatres, guests can enjoy Q&As with winning filmmakers, the opportunity to mingle with like-minded community members, and numerous parties. Learn more here. Wednesday-Sunday, Aug 24-28, locations vary.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot to death near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found near Barton Springs Pool. At 7:15 a.m., police received a 911 call for a suspicious vehicle sitting in the Barton Springs Pool parking lot, at 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, riddled with bullet holes. Once on scene, just outside the popular swimming location, officers made a gruesome discovery.
AUSTIN, TX
