Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Related
Austin eyes transformation of ‘Dirty Sixth’ to safer, '18-hour' hub
The historic “Dirty Sixth” district could be transformed from an area now most heavily visited at night to a safer and more approachable daytime hub for business, arts, dining and tourism. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin’s East Sixth Street entertainment district is in line for a major makeover...
KXAN
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
New changes to the I-35 expansion plan through downtown
For Austin's Corridor Program Office Director Mike Trimble, there is a personal connection, so he wants to make sure they get it right.
Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful cave
Austin's slogan is "keep it weird," and the Bloomhouse may just be the weirdest, and coolest, short-term rental on the market today. With its arresting curvy lines and design straight out of The Jetsons TV show, staying at The Bloomhouse is a unique experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did You Know There's An Extinct Volcano In Texas You Can Visit?
You'll want to tell your alien friends about this hidden gem.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
travelnoire.com
20 Black-Owned Clothing And Accessories Companies In Austin
Visiting a new city always calls for some shopping. A pair of shoes or jeans. Maybe some earrings for a friend back home. These are the places to shop when traveling to the south. And, if you live in Austin, don’t wait, now’s the time to visit these Black-owned clothing and accessories companies.
KXAN
Bat Fest Flies Back To Austin
Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave. We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pro bull riding, Austin FC and cars: Things to do in Austin this weekend
East Austin’s Modern Rocks Gallery launched a new exhibition, “Fifty Years in Exile,” a collection of rare, unseen and vintage photographs from The Rolling Stones’ 1972 session with legendary photographer Norman Seeff. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday | 📍Modern Rocks Gallery, 916 Springdale Road Buy now ,
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
Work continues on Williams Drive diverging diamond intersection, plus other Georgetown transportation updates
At a diverging diamond intersection, like the one at Parmer Lane and I-35, vehicles switch over to the left side of the roadway where they can continue straight and cross back over or turn left without waiting for oncoming traffic. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williams Drive diverging diamond interchange...
An extinct volcano is right here in Austin — here’s how to find it
While the age of dinosaurs is long past us, Pilot Knob remains as an extinct volcano in southeast Austin, described by local geologists as a window into history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Cedar Park home prices decrease, Leander shows rising costs
Leander and Cedar Park together see an uptick in active listings in July compared to June. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park is seeing the lowest median home price this year for July as prices in the city continue to drop, while Leander is experiencing the opposite, according to Austin Board of Realtors data.
Barton Springs closed as Austin Police investigate homicide near Zilker Park
This is the second reported homicide in two days.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com
Circuit of the Americas hosting Cars and Coffee
AUSTIN, Texas - Circuit of The Americas is hosting one of the largest car meetups in the country. Cars and Coffee will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to check out cars of different makes and models in front of the Main Grandstand in Lot A at COTA,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Barry's brings iconic Red Room to downtown Austin
It's the OG boutique fitness workout pairing cardio with strength. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Chief Curriculum Lead Josey Greenwell.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Aug. 24-28
AGLIFF’s Prism 35—Austin’s annual marquee LGBTQ film festival—is set to kick off this Wednesday. Along with a lineup of screenings at Galaxy Theatres, guests can enjoy Q&As with winning filmmakers, the opportunity to mingle with like-minded community members, and numerous parties. Learn more here. Wednesday-Sunday, Aug 24-28, locations vary.
Jacob's Well Natural Area closes swimming for the year despite rainfall
The swimming hole has been closed since late June.
fox7austin.com
Man shot to death near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found near Barton Springs Pool. At 7:15 a.m., police received a 911 call for a suspicious vehicle sitting in the Barton Springs Pool parking lot, at 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, riddled with bullet holes. Once on scene, just outside the popular swimming location, officers made a gruesome discovery.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0