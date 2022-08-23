Read full article on original website
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Volunteers Are Still Needed for United Presbyterian Church’s Saturday Kitchen
United Presbyterian Church of Washington will host its weekly Saturday Kitchen meal at their church. Volunteers are still needed for multiple time slots this week for the weekly meal service. Prep cooks are needed from 9:00-11:00 am to slice fruit and layout silverware for the meal, servers are needed for the meal service from 11:00 am–12:30 pm, and volunteer spots for the clean-up crew from 12:00-1:00 pm are still needed. For those interested in volunteering their time, contact Pastor Erin at the United Presbyterian Church of Washington.
City of Riverside Reviews 3rd Street Financing
At their recent special Council meeting, the City of Riverside reviewed the financing of the 3rd Street project. This project includes finishing off a small portion of 2nd street, the rest of Row Street and all of 3rd Street replacing water main, street, curbs and gutters as well as sidewalks. All of the sewer services are being renovated from the main to the back up curb so if there is any disruption it will take place outside of the street preventing having to access a problem from the street.
A Big New Event is Coming to Downtown Cedar Rapids
Get ready for a Downtown Cedar Rapids block party!. On Friday, September 16th, the first ever BLOCKtoberfest will take over a section of Downtown Cedar Rapids. The event is being put on by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group, and it will feature a concert with popular Iowa bands The Pork Tornadoes and Slap N Tickle!
Country Club View Development to be as Local as Possible
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Country Club View subdivision just south of the Washington Country Club on August 23. The first phase of the development will feature 31 residential lots with two bedrooms and bathrooms, with the option for a two or three-car garage. Prospective homebuyers will also be able to customize their floorplans with the developers after buying a lot.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Cedar Rapids Intersection to Close Monday for Construction Project
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An intersection in Cedar Rapids will close early next week and remain closed for all of next month. The intersection at 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close on Monday, August 29th, for utility work and pavement upgrades. The closure is expected to last through September, though there will still be access to businesses and residential areas.
Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc
It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
Follow-Up to Special Council Meeting For City of Riverside
The City of Riverside held a special City Council meeting this past Monday night to discuss a resolution to apply for a Washington County Riverboat Grant. Plans to submit the grant were scheduled for Wednesday. The grant application is for the EMS Department and the Riverside Fire Department to purchase...
Washington Public Library to Host Family Game Night
The Washington Public Library will be hosting its weekly family game night tomorrow. The weekly family game night is part of the Library’s weekly meetings, including the Kings & Queens Card Club, which meets every Tuesday. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried spoke with KCII about how the family game night is a way people could make an evening out of their usual trip downtown.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Rebecca Vittetoe
Agronomist for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Washington County Rebecca Vittetoe discusses the upcoming 35th Anniversary of the Southeast Iowa Research and Demonstration Farm as well as the ribbon cutting for the new Research and Learning Center. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Dennis Earl Stout
Funeral services for 83-year-old Dennis Earl Stout of Ainsworth will be at 1:30p.m. Saturday, August 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family present to receive friends from 4-7p.m. Interment will take place at Oregon Township Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or Ainsworth Volunteer Firefighters Association Inc.
Halcyon House Washington Page Zach Rozmus
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Zack Rozmus, the Executive Director for Washington County Conservation.
Garland “Gary” E. Nash
No services will be held for 77-year-old Garland “Gary” E. Nash of Brighton. Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mayor Rosien Reflects on Parking Changes Coming to an End
For the last month and a half, the Washington City Council has used public comment and their own judgments to implement a series of new parking and street regulation changes, the first of which just underwent its third and final reading at the August 16th meeting. The first wave of changes pertains to parking violations and impounding vehicles, with a complete list of future no-parking zones set for its third and final reading at the next City Council meeting on September 6th.
Sandra “Sandy” K. DeWolf
A funeral service for 82-year-old Sandra “Sandy” K. DeWolf of Washington will be held Saturday, August 27th at 10:30a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends Friday, August 26th from 4-6:30p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Construction delays leave Iowa City Nest Apartment residents stranded
The Nest Iowa City apartment building is delaying construction until early September, leaving hundreds of the complex’s residents without housing. The 11-story apartment complex, located on 123 E. College Street, started construction with the Minnesota-based Tailwind Group a few months after approval from the City of Iowa City in January 2021.
