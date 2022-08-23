Read full article on original website
City of Riverside Reviews 3rd Street Financing
At their recent special Council meeting, the City of Riverside reviewed the financing of the 3rd Street project. This project includes finishing off a small portion of 2nd street, the rest of Row Street and all of 3rd Street replacing water main, street, curbs and gutters as well as sidewalks. All of the sewer services are being renovated from the main to the back up curb so if there is any disruption it will take place outside of the street preventing having to access a problem from the street.
Construction to Begin on Elm Avenue
Elm Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between G38 and Hwy 92 on Monday, August 29, 2022. This project will re-grade the road to restore the road cross-section, improve ditch drainage, and place a new rock surface. The contract for this project was awarded to DeLong Construction of Washington for approximately $550,000. This work is being done as a part of Washington County’s Five-Year Road Improvement Plan.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Rebecca Vittetoe
Agronomist for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Washington County Rebecca Vittetoe discusses the upcoming 35th Anniversary of the Southeast Iowa Research and Demonstration Farm as well as the ribbon cutting for the new Research and Learning Center. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Christine Yancey
City Administrator for the City of Riverside Christine Yancey discusses the Council’s recent special meeting to discuss the consideration resolution to approve pursuing a Washington County Riverboat Foundation Grant as well as the review of 3rd Street financing. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Country Club View Development to be as Local as Possible
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Country Club View subdivision just south of the Washington Country Club on August 23. The first phase of the development will feature 31 residential lots with two bedrooms and bathrooms, with the option for a two or three-car garage. Prospective homebuyers will also be able to customize their floorplans with the developers after buying a lot.
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Mayor Rosien Reflects on Parking Changes Coming to an End
For the last month and a half, the Washington City Council has used public comment and their own judgments to implement a series of new parking and street regulation changes, the first of which just underwent its third and final reading at the August 16th meeting. The first wave of changes pertains to parking violations and impounding vehicles, with a complete list of future no-parking zones set for its third and final reading at the next City Council meeting on September 6th.
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Construction delays leave Iowa City Nest Apartment residents stranded
The Nest Iowa City apartment building is delaying construction until early September, leaving hundreds of the complex’s residents without housing. The 11-story apartment complex, located on 123 E. College Street, started construction with the Minnesota-based Tailwind Group a few months after approval from the City of Iowa City in January 2021.
Halcyon House Washington Page Zach Rozmus
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Zack Rozmus, the Executive Director for Washington County Conservation.
Republican Nominees to Headline Washington County Republican Fundraiser
The Washington County Republican Lincoln Dinner will be on September 24th at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, with the dinner set to begin at 5:30 pm. There will be multiple guest speakers, including Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Representative Marionette Miller-Meeks, Iowa House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
Demons and Golden Hawks Commence Volleyball Season Thursday
It’s an all KCII area volleyball showdown tonight in Washington to kick off the 2022 campaign when the Demons welcome Mid-Prairie for a rivalry non-conference matchup. In his first year back as head coach, Aaron Six led Washington to a 7-23 campaign in 2021. The Demons’ three all conference performers return for this fall including second team selection Alex Murphy to go along with honorable mention candidates in Kenializ Espinoza and Ella Greiner. Washington finished fifth in the SEC and lost six players to graduation. Mid-Prairie comes into the new campaign ranked 14th in the first class 3A rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Golden Hawks had their first winning season in 13 years in 2021 with a 16-14 mark and they return four all conference players including Ella Groenewold, Dakota Mitchell, Landry Pacha, and Maya Nonnenmann.
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in the chest at the Cedar Valley Townhomes at 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found the man outside an apartment. First responders provided care...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Now is the Time to Register for Nest Raiders-Youth Trapping Event
Louisa County Conservation has scheduled a Nest Raiders-Youth Trapping Event for youth 12 years-old and up. The event is Sunday October 9th, from 1-5 p.m. and is sponsored by the Louisa County Pheasants and Quail Forever, Iowa Trappers Association, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Louisa County Conservation. The...
City Council Approves Final Plat During Special Meeting
The Washington City Council met in a special session on Tuesday for a discussion and consideration of a resolution approving the final plat for the Wiley Subdivision. The initial plat was approved at the previous City Council meeting, with representatives from the contractors wanting to amend the agenda to also approve a final plat due to time constraints.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
Jessie Franklin Albright
Funeral services for 90-year-old Jessie Franklin Albright of Washington will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Calling hours will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 Thursday evening. Interment will take place at the Taylor Cemetery in rural Unionville, Iowa. A general memorial has been established.
Mary Ellen (Reed) Johnson
A memorial celebration of life for 64-year-old Mary Ellen (Reed) La Coursiere Johnson of Washington will be held Friday, September 9th at 2 p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. Following the service, her cremains will be inurned at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for the Lupus Foundation of America.
