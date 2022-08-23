It’s an all KCII area volleyball showdown tonight in Washington to kick off the 2022 campaign when the Demons welcome Mid-Prairie for a rivalry non-conference matchup. In his first year back as head coach, Aaron Six led Washington to a 7-23 campaign in 2021. The Demons’ three all conference performers return for this fall including second team selection Alex Murphy to go along with honorable mention candidates in Kenializ Espinoza and Ella Greiner. Washington finished fifth in the SEC and lost six players to graduation. Mid-Prairie comes into the new campaign ranked 14th in the first class 3A rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Golden Hawks had their first winning season in 13 years in 2021 with a 16-14 mark and they return four all conference players including Ella Groenewold, Dakota Mitchell, Landry Pacha, and Maya Nonnenmann.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO