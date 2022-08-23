Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Failure to Appear for Felony Drug Charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrested twenty-six-year-old Jamouri Shontez Hollingsworth of Washington after failing to appear for his arraignment. Hollingsworth was arrested in Lee County in July on a Washington County warrant for failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D Felony, and possession of a controlled substance on certain properties.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man with Three Warrants Arrested
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-eight-year-old Jason Michael Nichols of Washington for a pair of warrants out of Washington County. The first warrant was for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, a Class D Felony, and carrying a weapon as a felon. The second warrant out of Washington County was for failure to appear for an initial appearance for driving while his license was suspended or barred.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
KCRG.com
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County
On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
kciiradio.com
Five Burlington Men Sentenced to Federal Prison on Charges Related to a Drug Conspiracy Involving Ice Methamphetamine
Due to their involvement in a drug distribution plot, five individuals from Burlington, Iowa, were given lengthy jail sentences. The five men were: 37-year-old, Rudolph Sinclair Allen who was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment; 51-year-old Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr.who was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment; 42-year-old Demetrius Antre Goudy, who was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment; 36-year-old Gregory Jermaine Johnson, was sentenced to approximately 14 years (169 months) of imprisonment; And 42-year-old Brian Keith Davis, Jr., age 42, was sentenced to 10 1/2 years of imprisonment. Each was also given a term of five-years supervised release once their prison terms were served.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Linn County Attorney rules CRPD officers were justified in shooting suspect
After reviewing the actions of two Cedar Rapids police officers who shot a suspect during a traffic stop on July 30, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks has concluded the officers acted “to avoid injury or risk to their lives and [the shooting] was reasonable under Iowa law.”. Officer Blair...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Attempted to Rob Employee at Knifepoint
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after police say he attempted to rob an employee at knifepoint. 23-year-old Ethan Orth has been charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. According to court documents, Orth entered the BP gas station on North Court Street at 11:30 PM on Thursday and...
KCRG.com
Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Police said it happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of I-380 and H Avenue. Investigators said witnesses told them someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash
A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
KBUR
SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested for assault after trying to kick woman out of their shared apartment
A Coralville man was taken into custody early Monday after a domestic incident turned physical. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Iowa Lodge on the Coralville Strip for a 911 hangup. Arriving officers were met by both parties involved. The alleged woman victim said that her live-in partner, 22-year-old Pedro Fabian Cobo, came home drunk and wanted to kick her out of the apartment.
KCJJ
Iowa City man faces weapons charges after driving wrong way
An Iowa City man faces weapons and drug charges after a driving error brought him to the attention of police. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Dolan Morrison of Kountry Lane entered a do-not-enter traffic way near Capitol and Washington Streets just before 1:15 am Sunday. When officers made contact with him, the odor of marijuana was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search turned up marijuana on Morrison’s person, and three loaded weapons were also found. Police say one of the weapons pertained to Morrison.
KBUR
Mexican Citizen Illegally Residing in West Liberty sentenced to prison on Identity Theft and Fraud Charges
Davenport, IA- A Mexican Citizen who resided in West Liberty was sentenced Thursday to over 2 years in prison on identity theft and fraud charges. 50-year-old Silvano Marez Rios was sentenced Thursday, August 18th, to 33 months in prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a social security number, and illegal reentry.
KCRG.com
Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who escaped from a halfway house while serving a sentence for an unlawful firearms possession conviction, will now have to serve an additional year in federal prison. Evidence at the sentencing hearing states that 43-year-old Ricky Joe Vaughn was sentenced in 2015 to...
KCRG.com
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
KCRG.com
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:19 pm, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at County Home Road and Springville Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 1999 Ford Ranger was driving westbound on County Home Road when he turned south onto Springville road into the path of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe struck the Ranger broadside causing it to flip into a ditch on the southeast side.
Comments / 0